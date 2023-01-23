The Los Angeles Lakers made an unbelievable, 25-point second half comeback in a 121-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, and Patrick Beverley’s halftime pep talk was a big reason why.

“Told the guys, Just turn our swag up,” Beverley said after the game, who ended with a plus-minus of plus-27 over 29 minutes on the court.

“Understand we’re fortunate to play a game that gives us stability to take care of our families, be able to live a lifestyle, a fortunate lifestyle that a lot of people dream about. So regardless of what’s going on, have fun with this s–t. Stay swaggy. That was my message, and we came out and responded.”

The Lakers were outscored 45-13 in the second quarter, the widest margin by any NBA team in any quarter this season, per ESPN. It was one of the biggest turnarounds in Lakers franchise history, tied for the second-largest halftime deficit overcome to win, trailing just the 28-point comeback the team made against the Dallas Mavericks in Dec. 2002.

The Lakers responded in a huge way after the break, scoring 75 points in the second half to the Blazers’ 41, shooting 56.5 percent in the second half while holding the Blazers to just 30.8 percent shooting.

“I think it’s inspiring, man,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said regarding Beverley after the win. “When you step out on this floor at this level, you have to feel like you’re one of the best…and believe it. And he’s been consistent in that regard, in terms of trying to provide a spark. We’ve brought him here to be a defensive agitator on behalf of the Lakers in a good manner. And he’s done that. And tonight, it was on full display, as well.”

Patrick Beverley finished with just four points, two rebounds and two assists, but it looks like his words did the talking for the LA Lakers, who won their second straight and sixth in the last ten tries after the incredible come-from-behind victory.