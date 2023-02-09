A Patrick Beverley-Minnesota Timberwolves reunion is uncertain due to mixed reports following the Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic trade. LA dealt Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. An initial report stated that a Timberwolves-Beverley reunion was “in the works” amid a potential buyout, per Dane Moore. However, that report was contrasted by Marc Stein, who stated that league sources said Minnesota will not pursue Patrick Beverley on the buyout market.

Patrick Beverley played a big role for Minnesota last year during their playoff run. He’s not a player that posts gaudy stats, rather, he hustles on every play and gets under opponent’s skin. Beverley ultimately averaged over 9 points per game for Minnesota during the 2021-2022 season. During the 2022-2023 campaign with the Lakers, Beverley posted over 6 points per contest.

One area where Patrick Beverley thrives is on defense. He’s an on-ball pest who isn’t afraid to matchup with any player in the league. Teams love having players like Beverley on their rosters. If a buyout comes to fruition, multiple teams are expected to be interested. It is just unclear whether or not Minnesota will be one of those teams.

The Lakers made a number of moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, including their acquisition of D’Angelo Russell. Los Angeles also finally traded Russell Westbrook in the deal.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are in the midst of a decent season. They are aiming for improved consistency during the second-half of the year. It will be interesting to see if they pursue Patrick Beverley after his expected buyout with the Magic.