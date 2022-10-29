Paul Pierce wants Lakers to ‘blow it up’ after dropping to 0-5

Paul Pierce can’t stop mocking LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, especially after the team lost Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and dropped to 0-5.

After saying recently that the Lakers are “built worse than Kendrick Perkins’ carry on,” he’s back at it again to say that Rob Pelinka and the front office should just “b[l]ow it up.”

The former Boston Celtics star also pointed out that the Purple and Gold franchise’s starting backcourt on Friday night is the “worst in the league.” The Lakers started Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV as their top guards, with Russell Westbrook coming off the bench.

To be fair to Paul Pierce, while his comments on the Lakers might be rooted on their rivalry being a Celtics great himself, he isn’t alone on his sentiments. A lot of fans want LA to make a trade and address their weaknesses, particularly their 3-point shooting that has been absolutely atrocious.

There’s even a “Trade LeBron” trend after the loss to the Timberwolves, with many James supporters asking the superstar to make a trade demand.

Sure enough, there is an increasing pressure on the LA front office to make some moves now, though whether they end up blowing things up or just addressing their main problems remains to be seen.

The Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at home. Unfortunately with the way they are playing, their chances to break their slump and get the win are looking slim.