When news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers were trading for Patrick Beverley, the instant reaction from most folks is that he’s going to make this team much better on the defensive end. As it turns out, however, it’s not only his intensity on defense that’s going to make him a valuable piece for LeBron James and Co. this coming season.

Three-point shooting is not exactly Beverley’s best asset. Averaging 1.6 triples per game throughout his career, Pat Bev isn’t bad. He’s obviously no Stephen Curry, though.

Be that as it may, Beverley’s efficiency from distance could actually be a major factor in the role he’s going to be given by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham this season. Quite surprisingly, Pat Bev is actually going to be LA’s best marksman this year (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports):

Patrick Beverley is a 37.8% career 3-point shooter. That makes him the best shooter on the Lakers. The next highest career 3-point percentage on the team belongs to Kendrick Nunn at 36.4%

We all know how LeBron James thrives when he’s surrounded by shooters. Patrick Beverley may not be a high-volume three-point shooter, but the fact that he’s efficient from beyond the arc is indeed an asset for the Lakers.

It’s also interesting to note that Kendrick Nunn is LA’s second-best 3-point shooter. He too is set to make his debut for the Lakers this coming season, so the team is actually bringing in two new “sharpshooters” into the mix in 2022-23. This can only be a good thing for the squad as they look to bounce back in the coming campaign.