What did LeBron James, Dejounte Murray do after CrawsOver game got canceled?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, among a slew of other NBA stars, played in the CrawsOver on Saturday. However, the game was eventually called off due to poor court conditions.

Despite the premature finish to the highly anticipated affair, though, James and Murray didn’t waste the chance to get some work done. Apparently after the contest was canceled, the two stars joined together for some practice run.

Murray made the revelation on Sunday, as he sent out an Instagram post to thank and express his admiration for the Lakers forward.

“The game got canceled and we went straight to the grind and you showed me why you are where you are at [LeBron James]. I appreciate you big bro but more so my city appreciate you coming to touch a bunch of people from kids to adults!!! The city of Seattle will forever have love and respect for you,” the new Hawks scorer wrote alongside a bunch of photos of him and the Lakers leader working out.

For what it’s worth, LeBron James saw the post and responded as well, showing his appreciation for Dejounte Murray.

LeBron James and Dejounte Murray apparently worked out together after their CrawsOver game on Saturday got called off. Here's their exchange on Instagram 🔥#Lakers #Hawks pic.twitter.com/eqeMDsmOgK — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 22, 2022

It’s certainly nice to see these NBA players working out this offseason and just learning from each other. While they remain competitors on the court, what many forget is the league remains a brotherhood despite all the intense moments and rivalries being narrated by the media.