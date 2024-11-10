Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James had a funny encounter with his sister Zhuri, following a G League game on Saturday. After the game, Bronny embraced Zhuri, and Zhuri didn't seem happy with how much sweat was on her brother.

Expand Tweet

Zhuri made a face of disgust after the hug, and tried to shake his sweat off of her. She used her hands to remove the sweat off of her shirt sleeves. It was a funny moment that went viral.

Bronny James is playing in the G League, after struggling in his appearances this season with the Lakers. The rookie is averaging 0.8 points per game this season in the NBA, while shooting just 16 percent from the floor. He last appeared for the Lakers in a game November 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he posted just one minute of action.

Those struggles sent him to the G League, where he's playing for the South Bay Lakers. South Bay defeated the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday, 110-96.

Bronny James had struggles playing in his G League debut

Bronny finished his night Saturday with six points, and four assists. He shot poorly from the field once again, just completing 2-for-9 in his field goal attempts. Bronny also turned the ball over five times in the contest.

Bronny had support from his family, as several family members including Zhuri were in attendance during the game. Lakers fans hope that support will help get Bronny going. The son of Lakers star LeBron James has struggled with his shooting throughout his pro and college career. In his one season at USC, Bronny posted just 4.8 points per contest.

South Bay's next game is Friday, against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Bronny, Zhuri and the James family will surely be cheering on their dad, when the Lakers play Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Time will tell when Bronny is able to return to the Los Angeles roster.