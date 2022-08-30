It’s no surprise that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James now stands as one of the wealthiest personalities in all of sports. He has been very wise with how he spends his hard-earned money, and for the most part, he’s grown his wealth by making sound financial decisions. His next move now appears to be geared toward European football with The King now expected to become a shareholder for Italian Serie A champions AC Milan.

According to a report by Samuel Agini, James Fontanella-Kahn and Sara Germano of the Financial Times, LeBron will join hip-hop icon Drake, along with other prominent personalities, in the multi-billion purchase of one of the most decorated football clubs on the planet:

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2bn acquisition of Italy’s football champions, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The baseball team, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, the LA-based fund that counts among its investors basketball star LeBron James, famed music producer Jimmy Iovine and rapper Drake, will become shareholders in the Serie A team, those people said.

This won’t be LeBron’s first foray into the world of football (or soccer). He’s already a part owner of Liverpool FC in England, which like AC Milan, also happens to be one of the biggest clubs in the world.

With LeBron set to become an owner of AC Milan, it will be interesting to see how this will affect his relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently employed by the club. It wasn’t too long ago that the Swedish legend took a blatant shot at James over his involvement in the socio-political scene. James wasn’t too happy about it, and he fired back at the world-class striker. It should now be quite an occasion when these two meet in person for the first time since that incident.