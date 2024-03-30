The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to one of the five New York boroughs as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday at Barclays Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Nets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lakers lost 109-90 to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. They trailed 54-49 at halftime and then fell into a bigger hole in the second half. Anthony Davis led the way with 24 points while also pulling down 15 rebounds. However, he also had three turnovers. LeBron James had 16 points while shooting 6 for 12. Yet, he also turned it over five times. Austin Reaves had 16 points and 13 rebounds while also shooting 7 for 16. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura had 14 points while shooting 5 for 10. It was an awful night for D'Angelo Russell, who had just six points while shooting 3 for 14, including missing all six of his shots from beyond the arc.
The Lakers shot 40.7 percent from the floor, including only 16.7 percent from the three-point line. Moreover, they allowed the Pacers to shoot 48.3 percent from the hardwood. The Lakers also turned the ball over 16 times.
The Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-108 on Friday in Brooklyn. They trailed 52-47 at halftime but battled back and secured the win. Cam Thomas scored 28 points while shooting 10 for 22, including 5 for 9 from the three-point line. Also, Dennis Schroeder added 27 points while shooting 10 for 21, including 7 for 11 from the triples. Mikal Bridges had 25 points while shooting 8 for 15 from the floor. Likewise, Dorian Finney-Smith had 12 points.
The Nets shot 47.3 percent from the floor, including 56.8 percent from beyond the arc. They also held the Bulls to 50.7 percent from the floor, including 30 percent from the triples. The Nets had 12 offensive boards, which gave them extra chances. They also forced 12 turnovers.
The Lakers lead the series 68-30. However, the Nets dominated the Lakers 130-112 at Crypto. The Nets have also gone 6-4 over 10 games. Yet, the Lakers are 3-2 in five games at Barclays.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Nets Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -235
Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +194
Over: 224 (-110)
Under: 224 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nets
Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT
TV: YES Network and Sportsnet-LA
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
When the Lakers win, it's mainly because they shoot the ball well. It is incredibly difficult to beat the purple and gold when they are firing on all cylinders. Conversely, every Lakers loss looks the same. They struggle to make shots, and then James forces bad shots while also turning the ball over. We have seen both versions of the Lakers this week. In fact, they started the week with a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and that was because of good shooting.
Davis needs to be a monster on the boards. When the ball is in the air, he must box out everyone and grab everything in sight. James must make his shots and reduce his turnovers. Reaves struggled with the ball and shot badly, but when he made three-point shots in past games, no one could stop him. But Russell is the real wildcard.
Look at what Russell can be when he makes three-point shots. Amazingly, he has carried the Lakers on his back numerous times. But he did not make a single three-point shot on Friday, hindering the Lakers. When Russell was struggling, the bench did not do much better. And the Lakers do not have a good defense, either. Because of that, they suffer greatly when the offense struggles.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they can make their shots. Then, they need to play clean basketball.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets had three guys hit double figures. When that happens, it is difficult to lose. Thomas, Schroeder, and Bridges all played well. Mainly, they were on fire from beyond the arc. The Nets also played great defense, and it helped them force turnovers.
When the Nets beat the Lakers in the first game, they did it with great shooting and also held the Lakers to 44.4 percent shooting. But the real reason for the victory was their ability to force turnovers. Significantly, the Lakers had 14. The Nets were also clean with the rock. Now, they also have to ensure the Lakers do not build any momentum early in the game.
The Nets will cover the spread if they can play clean basketball and handle the rock with basketball with care. Then, they need to force the Lakers into taking bad shots.
Final Lakers-Nets Prediction & Pick
The Lakers are coming off a bad game. Conversely, the Nets are coming off a great game. The Lakers are 35-40 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Nets are 32-39-3 against the spread. The Lakers are the better team on paper. Additionally, they have more motivation to win this game after the Nets handled them in Los Angeles. Expect the Lakers to find a way to make this game and possibly steal this game on the road. Regardless, the Lakers cover the spread.
Final Lakers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)