The Lakers have won three straight games, while the Pelicans have lost six straight games heading into this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Pelicans have talent and could be a surprise team this year, but they are struggling now. They made some noise last year but were sidetracked by injuries. It will come down to Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson and what those three can do to carry New Orleans this year. They have a lot of potential this season, but they have been dealing with injuries, which has impacted their start.

The Lakers have talent and have been playing well recently. The keys are Anthony Davis and LeBron James; they can carry the Lakers when needed. The Lakers have the talent to play well, and they have proved it, at 7-4 and winning three straight entering this game. The Pelicans are spiraling, so the Lakers have a great opportunity in this game, even with the game on the road.

Here are the Lakers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Pelicans NBA Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers' offense was great last season. They were sixth in scoring at 118 points per game, 2nd in field goal percentage at 49.9% from the field, and 8th in three-point shooting at 37.7% from behind the arc. This season, five Lakers have hit at least double digits in scoring, with Anthony Davis leading at 30.2 points per game. Then, LeBron James leads in assists per game at 9.4. This team goes as LeBron goes, but Anthony Davis is the most talented player on the roster. These two are the engines of the offense and ensure that the Lakers will compete on the offensive end in this game and the NBA this season.

The Lakers' defense struggled last season. They allowed 117.8 points per game, 47.4% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc. The key for them is Anthony Davis, who is down low. He leads the way in rebounding at 11.6 per game and in blocks at 2.1 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, three players are averaging over one steal per game, with Austin Reaves leading at 1.4 per game. The Lakers have the pieces to be great on defense, but they need to show it after struggling last season. They have been inconsistent, but they are playing better recently and are on a hot streak, largely thanks to their defense.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelican's offense was solid last season. They were 13th in scoring at 115.1 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 48.6% from the field, and fourth in three-point shooting at 38.3% from behind the arc. Eight Pelican players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Brandon Ingram leading at 22.5 points per game. Ingram also leads the way in assists at 5.1 per game. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson are the keys for the team on offense this season, but they must stay healthy. CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson are out due to injuries, so Brandon Ingram will be the key player in this game against the Lakers, and the offense will go through him.

The Pelicans' defense was great last season. They allowed 110.7 points per game, 46.4% from the field, and were second against the three-point line, allowing 34.9% from behind the arc. Since Zion Williamson is out due to injury, Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder, with 6.3 per game. Four players are averaging over one block per game, with Missi also leading with 1.3 per game. Finally, six players average at least one steal per game, and due to injuries in front of him to CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado leads with 1.5 per game. This defense has the talent to play well, but they are struggling recently

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

These teams are limping into this matchup with many injuries. However, the Lakers are the better team. The Pelicans are missing McCollum and Williamson, while the Lakers should have Anthony Davis available. The Pelicans are spiraling, and the Lakers are on a hot streak. Expect the Lakers to win and cover easily in this spot. The Pelicans have not been playing well, and it will be a struggle until they get at least one of McCollum or Williamson back. The Lakers win and cover easily.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -6.5 (-110)