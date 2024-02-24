The Los Angeles Lakers will head to the Grand Canyon State to face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at the Footprint Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Suns prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 123-118 on Friday at Crypto. At first, they led 66-59 at halftime. But the Spurs kept it close before the Lakers closed it out. Significantly, LeBron James returned and led the Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Anthony Davis also had 28 points and 13 rebounds. Likewise, D'Angelo Russell generated 22 points. Rui Hachimura had 17 points. Likewise, Austin Reaves had 10 points. The Lakers shot 51 percent from the floor, including 39.3 percent from the triples. The Lakers also forced 12 turnovers.
The Suns are coming off a 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. At first, they led 28-20 after the first quarter. But things fell apart in the second and third quarters. Ultimately, they tried to make a comeback, but it was not enough. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Devin Booker added 25 points. Grayson Allen had 15 points. Additionally, Bol Bol came off the bench for 25 points. It was another game without Bradley Beal, who sat out with tightness in his hamstring. The Suns shot just 40 percent from the field, including only 22.6 percent from the triples. Also, they lost despite winning the board battle 58-54, including 19 offensive rebounds.
The Lakers lead the regular-season head-to-head series 151-116. Amazingly, they have already played four times this season because of the in-season tournament, with the Lakers winning 3 of 4. But the Suns demolished the Lakers 127-109 in Los Angeles last month. However, it is important to note that the Lakers won both games that Beal missed. The teams have split the last 10 games. Yet, the Suns are 4-1 over the last five at home.
Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +152
Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -180
Over: 239.5 (-110)
Under: 239.5 (-110)
Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT
TV: ABC
Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT
TV: ABC
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers come into this showdown with a 27-32 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 13-13 against the spread as the underdog. The Lakers are also 12-17 against the spread on the road. Moreover, they are 10-9 against the spread as the road underdog. The Lakers are also 5-6 against the spread against the Pacific Division.
Davis and James are so important to the Lakers right now. Unfortunately, the world saw what happens when one of them misses a game on Thursday. But there is one thing that is even more important for the Lakers. Ultimately, shooting the rock from beyond the arc has been critical. When the Lakers are hitting their shots (over 35 percent), they typically win. When they don't (under 35 percent), they typically lose.
One guy that has been very critical for the Lakers in this aspect is Russell. He is currently averaging 17.5 points per game. Yet, the more important numbers revolve around his shot. Russell is shooting 46.4 percent from the floor, including 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. When Russell is hot, the Lakers tend to roll. When he is not, they suffer. The Lakers also cannot get lazy. This means they must play defense and not let Durant and Beal destroy them.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they can generate open space and hit their shots from beyond the arc. Then, they must play tight defense.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns will enter this battle with a 23-32-2 record against the spread. Yet, they are just 17-24-2 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Suns are also only 11-17-1 against the spread as the home team. Moreover, they are just 10-14-1 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. The Suns are also just 6-8 against the spread against the Pacific Division.
Durant and Booker are good enough to power this team on their own without Beal. Yet, they got to do the little things. That means they need to find a way to get to the basket. Then, they need to find good angles and get good shots. But in this case, the Suns may need some added help from Eric Gordon. Unfortunately, he managed just five points against the Rockets. He has to do better.
The Suns will cover the spread if Durant, Booker, and Gordon can generate good opportunities. Then, they need to make things difficult for James, Davis, and Russell.
Final Lakers-Suns Prediction & Pick
This all hinges on if Beal plays. If he does, you should probably go with the Suns to cover (which is hovering between 4 and 6 points as of this writing). But we are assuming he misses another game. Therefore, Lakers cover on the road.
Final Lakers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (-110)