The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to continue their winning ways when they head on the road to take on the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Los Angeles (17-15) finally got back on track Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets in a lopsided matchup with a 133-112 win. Anthony Davis was the star of this game with 26 points while Lebron James mainly played facilitator as he finished the game with 17 points to go along with his 11 assists. The Lakers dominated the game to the point where no starter played more than 28 minutes having a firm hold on the lead throughout. The Lakers will be hoping this momentum will give them the opportunity to opposite the conference-leading Timberwolves when they head on the road on Saturday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-13) got back into the win column after downing the Dallas Mavericks 118-110. Anthony Edwards had himself a game against the Luke Doncic-less Mavericks scoring 44 points in 38 minutes on the floor. The Timberwolves have been the surprise of the season so far and they are deserving of the top spot in the Western Conference. They will look to keep claim of that top status when they play host to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-108)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Forget the December 21st drubbing. Tonight, in the Target Center, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't just coming for revenge, they're coming for blood. And with a +5 spread, they're primed to cover and silence the Minnesota faithful.

Anthony Davis hasn't forgotten his 31-point outburst against the Wolves last time. With his ankle looking healthy again, AD's size and scoring prowess will be a constant headache for Towns and Gobert. The Lakers' interior advantage could be the key to unlocking an offensive explosion.

Remember Minnesota's 36-point first quarter in their last meeting? Ham Sr. won't let that happen again. Expect aggressive double-teams on Edwards, forcing the Wolves to find rhythm against a more disciplined, physical Lakers defense. The 23-7 Timberwolves might be atop the West, but they haven't exactly faced a murderer's row lately. Meanwhile, the Lakers are desperate to climb the standings after a rollercoaster season. That desperation breeds hunger, and the Lakers will leave everything on the court tonight, unlike the sloppy showing in December.

While the Timberwolves remain the favored team, the Lakers have the tools and motivation to make this a nail-biter. LeBron's leadership, AD's dominance, and Ham's adjustments can easily bridge that five-point gap. So tune in, Lakers fans, because tonight, your team is ready to roar. Get ready to cover the spread and send a message to the league, the Lakers are back.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves have been on a tear, winning seven of their last 10 games, and tonight, on their home court, they're ready to devour that -5 spread against a struggling Lakers team. Target Center has become a fortress for the Timberwolves. They boast a 13-1 home record, the best in the West, and the crowd will be electric tonight, ready to fuel every Minnesota bucket. Expect the energy to be a factor, especially if the Lakers start slow again.

Anthony Edwards is on fire. Averaging 31 points in his last five games, the young star is showing why he's a future MVP candidate. LeBron James can only contain him for so long, and Edwards' explosiveness could be the spark that ignites a Minnesota offensive avalanche. Karl-Anthony Towns is a matchup nightmare, and the Lakers simply don't have an answer for him. Averaging 21 points and nine rebounds this season, KAT will feast on Anthony Davis or whoever Ham throws at him, drawing double teams and opening up Minnesota's perimeter shooters.

Chris Finch has turned the Timberwolves into a defensive juggernaut. They lead the league in defensive efficiency, and their ability to switch and contest shots will frustrate the Lakers' aging offense. Remember, they held the Lakers to 111 points last time out. While the Lakers have LeBron and desperation, the Timberwolves have the momentum, home-court advantage, and a well-oiled machine clicking on all cylinders.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

On the eve of New Year's Eve, we have a Western Conference tilt between Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time these two battled it out, it was the Timberwolves who got the better of the Lakers winning a 118-111 home game on December 21st. Now just nine days later they are back at the Target Center as the Lakers attempt to get it back.

Much like the first encounter, it's going to be extremely hard to contain Anthony Edwards even with Lebron James in the game this time around. Edwards is coming off one of the best performances of his career against the Mavericks and it's hard to expect him to slow down in tonight's matchup. Also, the presence of Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert makes it impossible for the Lakers to just double-team Edwards all night long. Look for the Edwards to take it to the Lakers early putting pressure on James and Davis which will be too much to overcome as the Timberwolves not only keep their winning ways going but also cover the spread at home where they are 9-5 covering the spread.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -5 (-108), Over 225.5 (-110)