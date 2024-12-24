ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lakers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +150

Golden State Warriors: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is playing their bast basketball right now. The Lakers are coming off a loss Monday night, but they have won four of their last six games. In those six games, the Lakers are playing exceptionally well on defense. They are allowing 103.5 points per game, and opponents are shooting just 43.4 percent against them. Along with that opponents are shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc against them. With the way Los Angeles is playing on the defensive side of the court, they have a great chance to capture a Christmas day win.

Golden State, on the other hand, has lost four of their last five games. The Warriors are coming off a loss against the Indiana Pacers Monday night. In their last five games, the Warriors are scoring just 106.8 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, and under 70 percent from the charity stripe. When the Warriors score under 110 points this season, they are just 2-9. If the Lakers can continue to play solid defense, and the Warriors keep on struggling, Los Angeles will be able to win this game.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers have also not been great offensively. Los Angeles is averaging just 105.0 points per game in their last 10 games. In that span, the Lakers own a field goal percentage of 45.2 percent, and their three-point percentage is a low 32.2 percent. When Los Angeles scores under 110 points this season, they have a record of 4-8. The Lakers are winning games, but it is not because of their offensive play. If Los Angeles continues to struggle on offense, the Warriors will have a good chance to get back in the win column.

Golden State seems to be healthy heading into this game. Players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins are healthy. Green is not much of a scorer, but he does make a difference on the court. Wiggins and Curry combine to average 39.1 points per game. Curry leads the Warriors with 6.6 assists, as well. The Warriors will need at least two of those players to have a good game. If Curry and one of the others can play well, the Warriors will be able to win this game.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a solid Christmas day game. I do think it will be lower scoring, though. With that, it should end up being a very close contest between the two west coast teams. When it comes to picking a winner, I am going to take the team that is playing better at the moment. In this case, that is the Lakers. I will take the Lakers to win straight up against the Warriors on Christmas night.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Lakers ML (+150)