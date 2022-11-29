Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.

In a bizarre twist ahead of the Ravens-Broncos clash in Week 13, there’s a chance there will be two Lamar Jacksons taking the field on Sunday. Of course, that would require the Broncos to elevate their newly-acquired defensive back from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, but the possibility for that to occur remains ahead of Sunday’s tilt.

Imagine the scenes in Baltimore if Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Lamar Jackson. It would be absolute mayhem.

The Broncos’ Jackson has appeared in 19 games throughout his NFL career. He’s spent time with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears across his three-year career in the league. Jackson featured in five games for the Bears in 2022, serving mostly on special teams.

He hasn’t had the same highlight-filled career as the Ravens’ quarterback, who won the NFL MVP award in 2019, but he’ll potentially get the chance to face him on Sunday in what would be an eye-opening battle of the Jacksons.

Jackson was waived by the Bears after their Week 12 loss vs. the Jets, but the young DB wasn’t out of work long, latching on with the Broncos ahead of Week 13.