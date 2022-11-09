By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Lane Kiffin is at it again. Kiffin, an accomplished college football head coach who has led his Ole Miss squad to an 8-1 start this year, is also known as a troll artist. Kiffin isn’t afraid to rock the boat- and he often does so in creative fashion.

Well, the Ole Miss football coach took to Twitter and appeared to troll Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban ahead of the two teams’ matchup this Saturday. Here’s what the Rebels coach tweeted.

This really is next-level trolling from Lane Kiffin. In the tweet, the Ole Miss football coach included a book written by AL.com editor John Talty, one that details how Nick Saban “became the greatest ever.”

But don’t be fooled by the placement of the Saban book. Just above the top of the book, it clearly reads “Alabama 2022 Defensive Call Sheet.” It’s amusing to think of the Ole Miss coach having the Alabama football defensive play sheet in his hands ahead of the huge contest.

Knowing Lane Kiffin, it’s certainly possible that he’s taking a little playful shot at Saban, who implied that it seemed like the Rebels “had Alabama football’s signals” during a 2020 meeting between the two teams.

Could Kiffin jokingly be showing Saban that he “has” the Alabama football play sheet, just to poke a little fun at the Tide coach, who he recently called his “buddy?”

He certainly has a long memory, as evidenced by his postgame comments after the Rebels’ Week 9 win over Texas A&M, when he was asked what his Halloween costume would be. He hilariously said that “maybe Jimbo has a joker outfit for me”, a clear response to Fisher calling him a “clown” over NIL criticisms in the offseason.

Yes, Lane Kiffin is likely playfully trolling Saban here.