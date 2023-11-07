Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin talks about Michigan and their sign-stealing scandal on SportsCenter.

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin gave his insight into the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal on ESPN's SportsCenter Tuesday. Kiffin said that the accusations are very serious that would impact a team's outlook in reference to the current events that surrounds the college football world according to Chris Vannini.

“Obviously they happen in games and coaches talk to each other, but that's a whole other animal, the accusations there,” Ole Miss' Kiffin said. “That would dramatically change how you perform as a team and dramatically change what your record would be. I don't know any details of it, but those would be severe things if those were true.”

In the latest dealing with Michigan, the Big 10 Conference sent a letter to the university warning them about disciplinary action regarding sign-stealing in football games. According to Yahoo Sports, the NCAA has sent evidence over to the Big 10 which could lead to the multi-game suspension of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh “as the school gears up for legal action.”

Harbaugh himself talked about the allegations on Oct. 30 saying that the “speculation” of the claims could harm the team.

“You just have to let it play out,” Harbaugh said. “Cooperate with the investigation and see how it plays out. Too much of a one-track mind with the team to engage with all the speculation.”

While fans don't know what the next chapter of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal will go, football is still being played. Ole Miss is second in the SEC West at 8-1 with their toughest matchup of the season this weekend as they face the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs.