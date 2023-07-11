If you've fallen behind on your podcasts and have not yet listened to the latest installment of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Separation Anxiety, well shame on you! What could possibly take precedent over that?! Just this once, we'll let it slide and offer a recap because the couple discusses the recent viral Michael Jordan clip in which His Airness expresses disapproval of his son Marcus Jordan's relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa.

In the podcast episode, Larsa used the words “embarrassed” and “traumatized” to describe her reaction to hearing Michael Jordan's critique of them as a couple. Marcus countered that he thought his famous dad had blurted out the comments in jest, even wondering whether Michael may have been indulging in a little too much tequila when he made the offending remarks.

“I didn't think it was funny,” said Larsa. “There's nothing funny about it.”

“I was kind of embarrassed,” she continued.

Larsa said the main reason for her disappointment was that she had previously been under the impression that Marcus' family was supportive of their relationship. Larsa claimed she had been ensured repeatedly by the Jordans that they didn't have an issue with Marcus and Larsa dating, which led to Larsa telling the media that Michael was okay with it.

Then, when the viral clip of Jordan surfaced last week, she felt betrayed.

“I was like traumatized,” Larsa explained. “I'm like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?' People think I lied.”

Marcus, however, insisted that Michael had reached out to him multiple times since making the comments to assure his son that he was okay with the relationship. Marcus said he believed that Michael Jordan didn't come out publicly and say as much because he didn't want to exacerbate his ongoing feud with Scottie Pippen. There's a perception amongst some that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan may only be dating to get back at Scottie Pippen, since he currently has big beef with his former Bulls superstar teammate Michael Jordan.

But by the end of this appointment-listening experience, Larsa admitted that the whole situation is all water under the bridge at this point. She explained to her listeners that she and Marcus talked it through, and they're on the same page going forward.

“I feel good right now,” Larsa said. “I feel like we talked it through.”

Maybe Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen should consider doing the same. Their beef is pretty embarrassing and traumatizing as well — not just for them, but for basketball fans everywhere! Let's just hope they don't hash things out over another podcast; my playlist is pretty full at the moment.