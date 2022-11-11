Published November 11, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 bold predictions. They will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Once a projected playoff contender, Las Vegas is having a very disappointing season. The team is only 2-6 and at the bottom of the AFC West. The Raiders had leads of 17-plus points in three of their losses, so things could have been very different by now.

The Colts are also having a rough 2022. After trading for quarterback Matt Ryan, Indianapolis struggled to open the season. The team eventually benched the veteran in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Then, the Colts recently fired head coach Frank Reich, naming former player Jeff Saturday as the interim replacement in an unprecedented and controversial turn of events. Indianapolis has a 3-5-1 record, good enough for second in a mediocre AFC South.

With both organizations trying to turn their seasons around, this matchup seems like the perfect opportunity for new beginnings. Here are three bold predictions for the Raiders as they face the Colts in Week 10.

3. Raiders sack Sam Ehlinger at least twice

Part of Las Vegas’ problems in 2022 is its defense. The team allows quarterbacks to complete passes at a 70.5% rate, the worst mark in the entire league. The Raiders are also tied for second-worst by allowing 16 passing touchdowns, and their three interceptions are the third-fewest in football

Most notably, the Raiders are dead last in the NFL this season in sacks. Across eight games, the Las Vegas has totaled just nine sacks; no other team in the league has fewer than 10.

However, Sunday could be a good day for the Raiders’ defense. Ehlinger will make just his third start in the NFL and is 0-2 as a starter so far this season. Last week against the New England Patriots, he went just 15-for-29 for 103 yards and a pick. He was also sacked nine times for a loss of 60 total yards.

Since Ehlinger is still adapting to his new role and based on what the Colts’ offensive line showed versus the Patriots, the bold prediction is that Las Vegas will sack the young quarterback at least twice on Sunday.

2. Derek Carr and Davante Adams connect for 100+ yards, multiple touchdowns

Despite what is happening with Las Vegas in 2022, there are some bright spots on the team. One of them is Davante Adams. The longtime Green Bay Packer joined the Raiders via trade and has become the team’s main target on offense.

Adams has 48 receptions out of 85 targets for 658 yards and seven touchdowns. He is top 10 in all those categories, including tied at No. 1 for receiving touchdowns.

So far this season, Adams has four 100-yard games. His best individual performance came last week against the Jackson Jaguars when he had 10 catches for a season-high 146 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other hand, Indianapolis’ passing defense is bottom five in the NFL, allowing a 68.4% completion rate. If that indicates something, Adams should have another great game. Quarterback Derek Carr is also likely to have a solid day as he will surely target Adams early and often.

Do not be surprised if Carr and Adams connect for more than 100 yards and multiple touchdowns on Sunday. Should that happen, the Raiders will be in a comfortable position to win.

1. Las Vegas comes out with a big victory

At the end of the day, the Raiders have more experience than the Colts, especially at quarterback. Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler, while Ehlinger has only five total games in the NFL.

According to FanDuel, the Raiders are the favorites to win the contest. Currently, the spread is -4.5. Even though both records indicate this should be a close matchup, Las Vegas will have the advantage of playing at home. The team’s only two wins came at Allegiant Stadium, where Las Vegas has a 2-1 record this year.

Indianapolis is just 1-3-1 on the road, with its only victory coming in a 12-9 overtime contest against the Denver Broncos. In those three losses, the Colts failed to score 10 points in two of them, including a 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars who are currently 3-6.

Based on what Las Vegas is doing at home and Indianapolis has done on the road, plus the disparity between quarterback experience, the bold prediction is that the Raiders will end up winning this AFC clash. Not only that, but there is a chance Las Vegas gets a double-digit victory, which would be seen as a big result for the team. Although it is difficult to make the postseason, the Raiders’ late-season surge could start on Sunday.