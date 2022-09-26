3 takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 loss vs. Titans

After three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, there is only one team without a win. It’s not the Jacksonville Jaguars who’ve had the last two No. 1 overall picks or the rebuilding Houston Texans or Chicago Bears. It is the Las Vegas Raiders. Adding new head coach Josh McDaniels, superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, and All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones this offseason hasn’t been enough to get the Raiders a W this season. After the somewhat shocking Raiders-Titans upset, there are plenty of Week 3 Raiders takeaways. The biggest one might be that if they don’t win soon, the season could be over before bye weeks start. Additionally, here are three more Raiders Week 3 takeaways from the loss to the Titans.

3. The Raiders are finding unique ways to lose every week

If the Raiders’ three losses followed a similar pattern, that might be more heartening to Las Vegas fans. If the team was getting run on, or the passing game wasn’t working, or they kept giving up halftime leads, the fans could point to a single aspect of the team and see it as a fixable problem.

However, that’s not what’s happening to the team. The Raiders Week 3 loss to the Titans was completely different than the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 1, the Raiders hung with the Chargers in a back-and-forth affair. The offense just settled for field goals too often, and Justin Herbert and company ultimately took advantage. In Week 2, the Silver and Black took a commanding 23-7 lead into the fourth quarter then completely choked it up. They just couldn’t stop Kyler Murray.

In the Week 3 Raiders-Titans matchup, the exact opposite happened. Down 24-10 at halftime, Las Vegas shut out Tennessee in the second half and came storming back, giving themselves a chance to win. They just couldn’t seal the deal in the end.

Each week is a new adventure for the Raiders and that’s a problem because every time Josh McDaniels solves a problem, it seems like another one pops up.

2. The defense showed its mettle in the second half

The Week 3 Raiders-Titans game was a tale of two halves for the Las Vegas defense. In the first half, the D let the struggling Titans offense do exactly what it wanted to do, and they put up 24 points.

Derrick Henry finally got off the schnide and had 64 yards and a TD on 11 carries in the first, and Ryan Tannehill was 14-of-17 for 195 yards and a score.

Then after halftime, the defense bowed its back and shut down the Titans. Henry got just 21 more yards on the ground, Tannehill was 5-of-10 for 69 yards with a sack and an interception, and the team didn’t score again.

The Titans’ second-half possessions went interception, turnover on downs, punt, punt, kneel down.

The Raiders D showed what it can do when it plays well. Now the question is, can the defense play well for a full 60 minutes? Because that’s what Las Vegas needs to finally get in the win column in 2022.

1. Derek Carr is not clutch this season

Coaching and defense and pretty much everything else only goes so far in the modern NFL. At the end of most games, it comes down to what the quarterback does.

This offseason, the Raiders made a monster commitment to building an All-Star team around Derek Carr. The problem is Car might not be the type of quarterback who can get an All-Star team over the finish line.

He is a signal-caller that is just good enough to keep his team in games, but pulling away and putting it away isn’t his specialty, and, this year, neither is coming up big in the clutch.

In 2021, Derek Carr and the Raiders played in four overtime games and won all four. This season, the team is 0-3, and the games have been decided by a total of 13 points.

In the Raiders Week 3 game, Carr led his team 81-yards down the field with 1:43 left on the clock to score a touchdown to get within a two-point conversion of forcing overtime. However, on the conversion try, Carr rifled it through Darren Waller’s hands, and the game was over.

This isn’t all on Carr, but the QB does have to take more of the burden than anyone else. Yes, Hunter Renfrow was out, and Carr turned it around in the second half, but he ultimately didn’t get it done when it counted most.

Carr’s lack of clutch-ness this season feels like a natural balancing of last year’s heroics. That’s fine, and there’s a good chance that the QB gets it back later in the season. The problem now is — and it goes back to the biggest Raiders Week 3 takeaway of all — that if Las Vegas loses to the Broncos in Week 4, their playoff hopes could be over, especially in the hyper-competitive AFC.