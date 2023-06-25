The Las Vegas Raiders will look for new purpose as they had into the 2023 season with a new man at quarterback. We are in Las Vegas sharing our NFL odds series and making a Raiders over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Raiders went 6-11 in 2022 to finish third in the AFC West. Thus, they hope to improve on that mark and even have a new quarterback after allowing Derek Carr to sign with the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders started the season 0-3. However, they went 2-1 over their next three games. But a 24-0 shutout loss to the Saints deflated their season and any momentum they garnered. Subsequently, losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts put them in a monumental hole at 2-7.

The Raiders managed to win three games in a row as they defeated the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on the road in overtime before beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Sadly, they went 1-4 over the final five to finish the season. It was a rough first season for coach Josh McDaniels. Now, he hopes to turn it around.

The Raiders made some signings in the offseason that might boost their team. Significantly, they signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who should be a great addition in the slot. The Silver and Black also drafted tight end Michael Mayer to replace the departed Darren Waller.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -118

Under 6.5 wins: -104

Why Las Vegas Can Win 6.5 Games

The Raiders won six games last season despite numerous struggles and some injuries. Therefore, they still expect to compete. The Raiders will tell you they went 4-9 in one-score games, and they can turn that around. However, they need consistent play from the quarterback and the rest of the offense.

Running back Josh Jacobs was the heart and soul of this offense, as he finally had the year many expected from him. Amazingly, he rushed 340 times for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 53 passes for 400 yards. Jacobs hopes to replicate these numbers. Meanwhile, he will have Zamir White and Britain Braun to supplement him when he tires out.

Wide receiver Davante Adams gave the Raiders everything they expected of him. Significantly, he had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Raiders will bring in Meyers to help Adams. Likewise, Renfrow returns to help out in the slot.

The special teams played well in 2023. Ultimately, kicker Daniel Carlson converted 35 of 36 extra points while also hitting 34 of 37 field goals. Punter A.J. Cole did a great job of helping the Raiders with field position.

Defensive lineman Maxx Crosby had another great season with 12.5 sacks. Now, he expects to replicate the numbers and produce even better results for the Raiders in the 2023 season.

The Raiders will win seven games because Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the league. Likewise, Adams is still elite, and the special teams are great enough to help the Raiders stay competitive.

Why Las Vegas Can Not Win 6.5 Games

The Raiders still have numerous question marks. Moreover, they still have a bad defense. But the Raiders also signed a quarterback who has a significant injury history. Subsequently, the Raiders believe Jimmy Garoppolo is the answer.

Garoppolo has an issue staying healthy. Yet, he is borderline productive when he starts. But he has sustained three major injuries and numerous minor ailments over the last six years. Can he stay on the field?

The linebackers are terrible. Thus, the Raiders hope to see improvement from Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, and Darien Butler. These guys must stop teams from running it down their throats. Unfortunately, that was a major issue in 2022.

The secondary did not play well at all in 2022. Thus, there is no established starter aside from cornerback Nate Hobbs. The Raiders have suffered numerous injuries in the secondary and must keep their guys healthy.

Defensive end Chandler Jones needs to do more. Unfortunately, he only garnered 4.5 sacks in 2022. The Raiders need him to become a force on defense as he was when he played for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders will not win seven games because Garoppolo will either struggle or suffer an injury. Then, the defense will fall apart and watch helplessly as division rivals like the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs destroy them.

Final Las Vegas Raiders Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Raiders are the worst team in their division if Sean Payton turns the Broncos around. Thus, expect for some losses to mount as the Raiders continue to struggle.

Final Las Vegas Raiders Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 wins: -104