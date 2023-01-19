Pedro Pascal maintained a streak of never starring in a TV show with a rating of lower than 89% on Rotten Tomatoes following the premiere of the Last of Us, according to an Instagram post by Pubity.

Pascal acted in the Mandalorian, as agent Javier Pena in the “Narcos” TV series and one episode of “Calls” in 2021, among other roles. The Pedro-Pascal-led shows received scores of 93%, 89% and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Based off the 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive, Pascal was casted to play the role of Joel Miller, a smuggler who escorts Ellie Williams, a teenager who might hold the key to the survival of humanity and a playable protagonist in the decade-old game. His role was originally played by Troy Miller, an American voice actor who played Booker DeWitt in Bioshock Infinite, Sam Drake in the Uncharted series and Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding.

Ashley Johnson, Ellie’s actress in the 2013 game, took up the role of Anna Williams in the 2023 TV series, according to IMDB. She played as Patterson in the Blindspot TV series from 2015-20, Peter Shepherd in the late-1990’s Jumanji series and earned a voice acting role in The Witness video game in 2016.

Episode 2 of the series is expected to be released on Jan. 22, 2023. The weekly series will be releasing new episodes until March 12, nine days after a remake of the highly-rated game will be released on a PC port. The remake was already released to the PlayStation 5 on Sept. 2. The original game was released to the PlayStation 4 on June 14, 2013.

Just like its predecessor, the Last of Us Part 1 will be a post-apocalyptic third-person action-adventure game, with a focus on gunplay, melee combat, and stealth. The game takes place in 2033, 20 years after an outbreak of the “Cordyceps” mutant fungi transforms humans into aggressive monsters.