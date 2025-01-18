LaVar Ball’s larger-than-life persona has drawn critics and fans alike, but one thing remains undeniable: he believed in his sons before anyone else. From Lonzo to LaMelo and even LiAngelo, LaVar backed his family’s basketball potential with unwavering confidence. While many dismissed his predictions as outlandish, some have proven prophetic, shaping how his sons’ careers unfolded. His loud proclamations weren’t just noise—they were a blueprint.

Prediction 1: Lonzo as a Top NBA Draft Pick

When Lonzo Ball played for UCLA, LaVar guaranteed his son would become a top pick in the NBA Draft. Critics scoffed, yet Lonzo went second overall in 2017 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he wasn’t selected first, his placement solidified LaVar’s bold claim. Lonzo’s high basketball IQ and elite passing ability backed up his father’s statements, earning him a spot in the league’s spotlight.

This prediction wasn’t just a lucky guess. LaVar was vocal about shaping Lonzo’s style of play from a young age. He emphasized passing and team play, qualities that set Lonzo apart in a sport increasingly dominated by individual scoring. Skeptics often pointed to Lonzo’s unconventional shooting form, but LaVar never wavered in his assertion that his son’s vision and instincts would define his career. Though injuries have hindered Lonzo’s journey, his success in the NBA validates his father’s confidence.

Prediction 2: LaMelo as the Best Ball Brother

Among his sons, LaVar predicted LaMelo would shine brightest. Many dismissed this as hyperbole, especially during LaMelo’s unconventional path to the NBA. Skipping traditional high school stardom in the U.S., LaMelo played professionally in Lithuania and later in Australia. Critics labeled the moves as career risks, with some suggesting LaVar’s interference jeopardized his youngest son’s future.

Yet, LaMelo defied expectations. During his time in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, he showcased his ability to dominate against grown men. His flashy passes, deep shooting range, and unshakeable confidence turned heads. In 2020, the Charlotte Hornets selected him third overall in the NBA Draft. By 2021, LaMelo had secured the NBA Rookie of the Year award, becoming a cornerstone for his franchise.

LaVar’s prediction about LaMelo’s greatness wasn’t merely based on familial pride. He often pointed out that LaMelo’s early exposure to professional competition would give him an edge over his peers. Watching LaMelo’s meteoric rise, it’s hard to argue with that logic. Today, LaMelo is not only a key player for the Hornets but also a global basketball sensation.

Prediction 3: All Three Sons Playing Professional Basketball

LaVar’s boldest assertion involved all three Ball brothers making it to professional basketball. While Lonzo and LaMelo’s NBA success is well-documented, LiAngelo’s journey has been more tumultuous. His path included a shoplifting scandal in China during his college days, which led to his departure from UCLA. Critics were quick to write him off, but LaVar remained steadfast in his belief that LiAngelo had a future in basketball.

Though LiAngelo hasn’t secured a long-term NBA contract, he’s played in the G League and signed short-term deals, keeping his professional aspirations alive. This outcome underscores LaVar’s ability to see potential where others saw limitations. His belief in LiAngelo wasn’t misplaced, even if the journey looked different from his brothers’ paths.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

The Ball brothers’ combined career earnings now exceed $422 million, highlighting the tangible success of LaVar’s predictions, per Fadeawayworld. Lonzo’s contracts with the Lakers, Pelicans, and Bulls, alongside LaMelo’s lucrative rookie deal and endorsements, showcase the fruits of their labor and LaVar’s early confidence. Even Big Baller Brand, despite its ups and downs, became a symbol of the family’s entrepreneurial spirit. Let's not forget LiAngelo recently received a Universal Music Group deal worth millions thanks to the success of his viral track, Tweaker.

Controversies and Criticisms

LaVar’s predictions didn’t come without backlash. Critics often accused him of putting undue pressure on his sons and jeopardizing their careers with his over-the-top statements. The shoplifting incident involving LiAngelo, for instance, became a flashpoint for those who viewed LaVar as reckless. Additionally, his clashes with coaches and organizations drew negative attention, with some arguing that his outspoken nature overshadowed his sons’ accomplishments.

Despite this, LaVar’s influence on his sons’ careers remains undeniable. His ability to navigate public scrutiny while keeping his family’s goals in focus highlights his resilience. Whether through media appearances or unconventional career decisions, LaVar ensured his sons stayed in the spotlight, paving the way for opportunities.

A Legacy of Belief

LaVar Ball’s story isn’t just about basketball predictions. It’s about a father’s belief in his children and the lengths he’ll go to ensure their success. While his methods may polarize, the results speak for themselves. The Ball brothers’ achievements, driven by talent and their father’s vision, stand as a testament to the power of unwavering confidence. Love him or hate him, LaVar Ball knew what he was talking about.