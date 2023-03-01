Linebacker Lavonte David is one of the biggest names in NFL free agency this offseason. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender just turned 33, but he still has some good football left in him. That’s why teams like the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders will be interested.

David was a second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2012, and he’s spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers. In that time, he’s amassed 1,346 tackles, 29.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, 27 forced fumbles, and 18 fumble recoveries. He’s also made a Pro Bowl, a first-team All-Pro squad, and two second teams.

The Buccaneers linebacker is likely done in Tampa Bay, as the team is trying to retool after the Tom Brady retirement. With that in mind, here are the three best landing spots for Lavonte David in 2023 NFL free agency, ranked.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders should be one of the teams in on Lavonte David in 2023 free agency. The team’s roster is in win-now mode, and David can quickly become the leader of last season’s No. 26-ranked defense.

Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson are talented young linebackers on the Raiders roster, but they still need a veteran leader, especially with Denzel Perryman hitting NFL free agency this offseason.

It’s time for the Raiders to go all-in for a championship like the Los Angeles Rams did a season ago, and the Buccaneers did two seasons ago. That likely means trading for Aaron Rodgers and adding players like Jalen Ramsey and Lavonte David.

If Las Vegas does push all its chips into the middle of the table, David is a perfect captain for the defense. No matter who is behind him and with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones in front of him, a veteran tackling machine is vital, and that’s exactly what you get signing David in NFL free agency.

And it won’t break the bank to sign David, which the Raiders couldn’t do anyway while (hypothetically) paying Rodgers and all these stars. Spotrac estimates David’s market value is right around $10 million, and the team could likely get away with a little less on a two-year deal.

2. New York Giants

Signing Lavonte David for around $10 million on a short-term deal is also attractive to a team like the Giants.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When NFL free agency is over, the Giants may not have much cap room. The team is in great shape now. They currently have the fourth-most room in the league at $43,151,832. However, that number will dry up quickly if the team re-signs quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Outside of the value, there is another reason the Giants should want David, and that’s because the Big Blue linebacker group in 2022 — Jaylon Smith, Landon Collins, Micah McFadden, and Jarrad Davis — were among the worst in the league.

Smith, Collins, and Davis are all free agents so the G Men will likely sign several linebackers this offseason and maybe draft one or two as well. But adding Lavonte David in NFL free agency will tie together whoever they bring in.

While the Giants offense carried the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the defense was squarely in the middle of the pack, ranked 17th in scoring. This season, if the Giants hope to take the next step and be a true Super Bowl contender, the D is going to have to step up.

Signing a veteran leader like David is a great step in that direction.

1. Buffalo Bills

The best fit for Lavonte David overall, though, is the Bills. Buffalo will likely be in the linebacker market during NFL free agency as Tremaine Edmunds is determined to see what he can get from other teams this offseason.

With Edmunds likely commanding $12-$15 million a year, that could price the Bills out. So, the team will need to replace him, and an experienced veteran like David could be a perfect fit.

At 33, David is still a tackling machine, but covering running backs and tight ends and spying quarterbacks are things he doesn’t do as well these days. With the Bills, those jobs go to Matt Milano, who is the best in the business at those things.

With Milano handling the coverage responsibilities and David on the sideline-to-sideline takedowns, the Bills linebacker corps could actually be better than last season, at least in the short term.

And while the Raiders’ Super Bowl chances are hypothetical, and the Giants are realistically a few years away, the Bills give Lavonte David the best chance to win another chip this coming season.