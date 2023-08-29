Shocking as it is to think a school founded by Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — may be a tad dysfunctional, that appears to be the case, according to a lawsuit brought against West's Donda Academy by two former Donda teachers who say they were wrongfully terminated earlier this year after complaining about work conditions and alleged wage violations.

The major update on the case in papers filed on Monday is that the directors of Ye's Donda Academy have been dropped as defendants in the suit, though it's unclear why.

The two teachers bringing about the lawsuit are Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, who are suing Ye, as well as the school. In the Los Angeles Superior Court case filing, the plaintiffs argue that they were the Simi Valley school's only Black female teachers and allege that their paychecks were illegally withheld and that they were wrongfully terminated in March.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The plaintiffs' attorneys further requested dismissal of the part of the case against academy directors Allison Tidwell, Brianne Cambell and Chris Julian. The court papers do not give an explanation for the plaintiffs' request.

Judge Robert B. Broadbelt, presiding over the case, also signed a confidentiality agreement between the parties over some documents and testimony, including those related to depositions.

Ye's attorneys have also sought to remove their famous client as a defendant in the case. On January 4th, Judge Broadbelt is scheduled to rule on the motion requesting that. The rapper may not be dismissed from the case quite as easily, as in one cause of action against Ye, the teachers allege a violation of the state Labor Code, arguing that Ye “engaged in a pattern and practice” of providing the plaintiffs with inaccurate and untimely wage statements. The most scandalous part of this case however is that Kanye West was allowed to start a school in the first place.