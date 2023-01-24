Season 13 League of Legends’ second patch is on its way to bring a lot of changes in the rift, with a lot of champions in line for buffs and nerfs. Two notable changes for the patch would be Ahri’s ASU upgrade as well as Annie’s crazy buffs. Here’s everything we know so far about the update to come. The patch focuses on changing up the meta as it include the nerf of Rod of Ages as well as Seraph’s Embrace, while bringing a few item buffs for the AD carries, like having Infinity Edge’s bonus on 40% crit chance instead of 60%.

When Will League of Legends Patch 13.2 Go Live for ?

Patch 13.2 should go live on January 25th, 2023, according to Riot’s calendar, however they have not yet declared the actual date due to minor setbacks. As usual, there will also be a lot of downtime that will take place before the patch begins. This means that all match and competitive queues might be disabled across all servers three hours before the patch begins to make way for the maintenance. In any case, you will get to enjoy the patch immediately once the maintenance ends. 

What Are The Changes in League of Legends Patch 13.2?

Ahri ASU will finally arrive

Ahri’s much awaited art sustainability update or ASU will finally arrive in patch 13.2. The Nine-Tailed fox will have changes to her model, VFX, and almost all of her skins. Here is a list of every Ahri skin that will receive the changes for her ASU.

Ahri SkinHow To Get The Skin
Classic AhriDefault
Midnight Ahri750 RP
Academy Ahri750 RP
Popstar Ahri975 RP
Dynasty Ahri975 RP
Foxfire Ahri975 RP
Challenger Ahri975 RP
Arcade Ahri1350 RP
Arcana Ahri1350 RP
Coven Ahri1350 RP
Elderwood Ahri1350 RP
K/DA Ahri1350 RP
K/DA ALL OUT Ahri1350 RP
Spring Blossom Ahri1820 RP
Star Guardian Ahri1820 RP
Prestige K/DA AhriMythic Essence
2022 Prestige K/DA AhriMythic Essence

Annie Updates

Annie and her companion Tibbers are both receiving some big buffs to make her more appealing to our players. Riot is now getting her ready for a new release to have her contest a competitive spot with other mid laners such as herself.
The biggest buff she will receive would be her Molten Shield (E) where the skill would have a rework to allow it to proc on all forms of damage, instead of only auto attacks. Besides the rework, the shield’s potency has increased by a lot in reflection to her AP scaling, which will increase her and Tibber’s survivability drastically.
Tibbers would also get a big buff, having an additional AP scaling calculation for its HP and resistance. The Dark Child and her friend will have more power to enter the rift this time.

League of Legends patch 13.2 notes

Let us take a look on all the changes that will happen for the patch:

Champions

Ahri

Q : Orb of Deception

  • Mana Cost Increased: 55 – 95 >>> 60 – 100
  • AP Ratio Reduced: 45% >>> 40%

E: Charm

  • Cooldown Reduced: 14 seconds >>> 12 seconds
  • Duration Increased: 1.2 – 2 seconds >>> 1.4 – 2 seconds

Annie

Base Stats

  • Scaling Mana Regen Increased: 0.8 >>> 1.0

Passive: Pyromania

  • Stun is now primed on game start and respawn

E: Molten Shield

  • Shield Potency Increased: 40 – 220 (+35% AP) >>> 40 – 220 (+55% AP)
  • Now can only reflect damage once per target, per shield.
    • Note: Tibbers duplicated shield counts as a new shield.
  • Damage Reflect Increased: 20 – 60 (20% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+40% AP)
  • Damage is reflected on ability hits and attacks, not just auto attacks.

R: Summon Tibbers

  • Tibbers HP Increased: 1300 – 3100 (+0% AP) >>> 1300 – 3100 (+75% AP)
  • Tibbers Resists Increased: 30 – 90 (+0% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+5% AP)
  • Tibbers MS Increased: 350 >> 350/ 375/ 400 (with rank)

Ashe

Base Stats

  • Mana Scaling Increased: 32 >>> 35
  • Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .4 >>> .65

Caitlyn

Base Stats

  • Mana Scaling Increased: 35 >>> 40
  • Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .55 >>> .7

Ezreal

Base Stats

  • Mana Regen Scaling: .65 >>> 1

Jhin

W: Deadly Flourish

  • Mana Cost Reduced: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

E: Captive Audience

  • Mana Cost Reduced: 30 – 50 >>> 30

Jinx

Base Stats

  • Base Mana Increased: 245 >>> 260
  • Mana Growth Increased: 45 >>> 50

W – Zap!

  • Mana Cost Increased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

Kai’sa

Base Stats

  • Base Mana Increased: 344.88 >>> 345
  • Mana Scaling Increased: 38 >>> 40
  • Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7

Lucian

Base Stats

  • Base Mana Decreased: 349 >>> 340
  • Mana Growth Increased: 38 >>> 45
  • Base Mana Regen Decreased: 8.18 >>> 8
  • Mana Regen Growth Increased: .7 >>> .85

Further nerfs incoming

Miss Fortune

Base Stats

  • Mana Growth Increased: 35 >>> 40
  • Mana Regen Decreased: 8.05 >>> 8
  • Mana Regen Growth Increased: .65 >>> .8

Mordekaiser

W: Indestructible

  • Damage to Shielding Conversion Reduced: 15% >>> 7.5%

Orianna

Passive: Clockwork Windup

  • Damage now scales every level instead of every 3 levels (still 10 – 50)

Q: Command: Attack

  • Pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat

W: CommandDissonance

  • Mana Cost Reduced: 70 – 110 >>> 70 – 90

R: Command: Shockwave

  • Damage Increased: 200 – 350 (+80% AP) >>> 250 – 450 (+90% AP)

Senna

Base Stats

  • Mana Regen Increased: .4 >>> .7

Sivir

Base Stats

  • Mana Scaling Increased: 40 >>> 45

W: Ricochet

  • Mana Cost Decreased: 60 – 80 >>> 60

Syndra

W: Force of Will

  • Cast wind-down time removed

Twitch

Base Stats

  • Base Mana Increased: 287.2 >>> 300
  • Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7

Xayah

Base Stats

  • Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .75 >>> .8

Zoe

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

  • Now shreds 20 – 30% MR when target falls asleep (removed when they wake up).

Champion Nerfs

Here are the following champions slated to receive nerfs:

  • Gangplank
  • Heimerdinger
  • Kassadin
  • Kindred
  • Lucian
  • Maokai
  • Nami
  • Ryze
  • Udyr
  • Yuumi

Item Changes

Archangel’s Staff

  • Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items

Black Cleaver

  • Health Increased: 350 >>> 400
  • Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 50

Blade of the Ruined King

  • Cooldown Increased: 20 >>> 30 seconds
  • Damage Decreased: 40 – 150 >>> 40 – 103

Bloodthirster

  • Lifesteal Reduced: 18% >>> 15%
  • Shield Numbers Changed: 50 – 320 scaling from level one >>> 180 – 450 scaling from level nine
  • Cost Reduced: 3400 > 3200

Bramble Vest

  • Reflect Damage Increased: 4 >>> 6
  • Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword

  • Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
  • No longer increases when damaging an enemy below 50% health

Chemtech Putrifier

  • Recipe Changed: Oblivion Orb + Bandleglass Mirror >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol
  • Combination Cost Decreased: 500 >>> 375
  • Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
  • No longer applies Grievous Wounds on damage via shielding or healing
  • Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 15
  • Ability Power Reduced: 60 >>> 40
  • Grants 8% Healing and Shielding Power (up from 0%)

Death’s Dance

  • Recipe Changed: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe + Pickaxe + Chain Vest
  • Combination Cost Increased: 525 >>> 750
  • Takedown Healing Reduced: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD
  • Armor Increased: 45 >>> 50
  • Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65
  • Ability Haste Removed: 15 >>> 0

Eclipse

  • Reciped Changed: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer
  • Combination Cost Increased: 750 >>> 900
  • Cooldown Reduced (Melee/ Ranged): 8/ 16 >>> 6/ 12 seconds
  • Grants 15 Ability Haste (up from 0)
  • Omnivamp Removed: 7% >>> 0%

Essence Reaver

  • Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 55
  • Combination Cost Increased: 400 >>> 500
Executioner’s Calling

  • Grievous Wounds Physical Damage Increased: 25% >>> 40%
  • Attack Damage Reduced: 20 >>> 15

Fimbulwinter

  • Health Increased: 350 >>> 400

Goredrinker

  • Mythic Passive Ability Hasted Decreased: 7 >>> 3
  • Mythic Passive Health Increased: 0 >>> 50

Infinity Edge

  • Critical Strike Required: 60% >>> 40%

Lord Dominik’s Regards

  • Attack Damage Increased: 30 >>> 35

Maw of Malmortius

  • Reciped Changed: Hexdrinker + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Hexdrinker + Pickaxe + Longsword
  • Combined Cost Reduced: 500 >>> 375
  • Lifeline Passive Changed: 10% omnivamp >>> 12% lifesteal
  • Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 0
  • Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65

Morellonomicon

  • Reciped Changed: Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + Ruby Crystal >>> Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome
  • Combined Cost Increased: 450 >>> 715.
  • Total Cost Increased: 2500 >>> 3000
  • Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Magic Damage, regardless of enemy health
  • Health Reduced: 300 >>> 200
  • Grants 10 Magic Pen (up from 0)

Mortal Reminder

  • Reciped Changed: Executioner’s Calling + Zeal >>> Executioner’s Calling + Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility
  • Combined Cost Decreased: 750 >>> 150
  • Total Cost Increased: 2600 >>> 3000
  • Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Physical Damage
  • Movement Speed Removed: 7% >>> 0%
  • Attack Speed Removed: 20% >>> 0%
  • Grants 30% Armor Pen (up from 0%)
  • Is considered unique alongside other Last Whisper items

Navori Quickblades

  • Critical Chance Required: 60% >>> 40%

Oblivion Orb

  • Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 40% on Magic Damage
  • Ability Power Reduced: 35 >>> 25

Ravenous Hydra

  • Ability Haste Increased: 20 >>> 25
  • Omnivamp changed for Lifesteal: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal
  • Cleave AOE Passive will now benefit from Lifesteal

Seraph’s Embrace

  • Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items

Thornmail

  • Reflect Damage Bonus Armor Scaling Increased: 20% >>> 25%
  • Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on being hit, now applies nothing on immobilization effects
  • Armor Increased: 60 >>> 70

Runes

Overheal

  • Base Shield Changed: 10 + 9% Maximum Health >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)

Systems

Chemtech Dragon Soul

  • Low-health Damage Reduction Increased: 10% >>> 11%
  • Low-health Damage Ability Power Increased: 10% >>> 11%

Chemtech Blight

  • Tenacity per Chemtech stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%
  • Heal and shield power per stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%

Mosstomper

  • Shield tooltip values for Smite now updated to reflect 12.23b hotfix.

General

  • New “casual surrender” rules enabled for Normal lobbies.
  • After 15 minutes, a surrender with 4 votes for and 1 against will pass.

That has been all you need to know for the recent League of Legends Patch.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.