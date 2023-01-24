Season 13 League of Legends’ second patch is on its way to bring a lot of changes in the rift, with a lot of champions in line for buffs and nerfs. Two notable changes for the patch would be Ahri’s ASU upgrade as well as Annie’s crazy buffs. Here’s everything we know so far about the update to come. The patch focuses on changing up the meta as it include the nerf of Rod of Ages as well as Seraph’s Embrace, while bringing a few item buffs for the AD carries, like having Infinity Edge’s bonus on 40% crit chance instead of 60%.
When Will League of Legends Patch 13.2 Go Live for ?
Patch 13.2 should go live on January 25th, 2023, according to Riot’s calendar, however they have not yet declared the actual date due to minor setbacks. As usual, there will also be a lot of downtime that will take place before the patch begins. This means that all match and competitive queues might be disabled across all servers three hours before the patch begins to make way for the maintenance. In any case, you will get to enjoy the patch immediately once the maintenance ends.
What Are The Changes in League of Legends Patch 13.2?
Ahri ASU will finally arrive
Ahri’s much awaited art sustainability update or ASU will finally arrive in patch 13.2. The Nine-Tailed fox will have changes to her model, VFX, and almost all of her skins. Here is a list of every Ahri skin that will receive the changes for her ASU.
|Ahri Skin
|How To Get The Skin
|Classic Ahri
|Default
|Midnight Ahri
|750 RP
|Academy Ahri
|750 RP
|Popstar Ahri
|975 RP
|Dynasty Ahri
|975 RP
|Foxfire Ahri
|975 RP
|Challenger Ahri
|975 RP
|Arcade Ahri
|1350 RP
|Arcana Ahri
|1350 RP
|Coven Ahri
|1350 RP
|Elderwood Ahri
|1350 RP
|K/DA Ahri
|1350 RP
|K/DA ALL OUT Ahri
|1350 RP
|Spring Blossom Ahri
|1820 RP
|Star Guardian Ahri
|1820 RP
|Prestige K/DA Ahri
|Mythic Essence
|2022 Prestige K/DA Ahri
|Mythic Essence
Annie Updates
League of Legends patch 13.2 notes
Let us take a look on all the changes that will happen for the patch:
Champions
Ahri
Q : Orb of Deception
- Mana Cost Increased: 55 – 95 >>> 60 – 100
- AP Ratio Reduced: 45% >>> 40%
E: Charm
- Cooldown Reduced: 14 seconds >>> 12 seconds
- Duration Increased: 1.2 – 2 seconds >>> 1.4 – 2 seconds
Annie
Base Stats
- Scaling Mana Regen Increased: 0.8 >>> 1.0
Passive: Pyromania
- Stun is now primed on game start and respawn
E: Molten Shield
- Shield Potency Increased: 40 – 220 (+35% AP) >>> 40 – 220 (+55% AP)
- Now can only reflect damage once per target, per shield.
- Note: Tibbers duplicated shield counts as a new shield.
- Damage Reflect Increased: 20 – 60 (20% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+40% AP)
- Damage is reflected on ability hits and attacks, not just auto attacks.
R: Summon Tibbers
- Tibbers HP Increased: 1300 – 3100 (+0% AP) >>> 1300 – 3100 (+75% AP)
- Tibbers Resists Increased: 30 – 90 (+0% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+5% AP)
- Tibbers MS Increased: 350 >> 350/ 375/ 400 (with rank)
Ashe
Base Stats
- Mana Scaling Increased: 32 >>> 35
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .4 >>> .65
Caitlyn
Base Stats
- Mana Scaling Increased: 35 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .55 >>> .7
Ezreal
Base Stats
- Mana Regen Scaling: .65 >>> 1
Jhin
W: Deadly Flourish
- Mana Cost Reduced: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70
E: Captive Audience
- Mana Cost Reduced: 30 – 50 >>> 30
Jinx
Base Stats
- Base Mana Increased: 245 >>> 260
- Mana Growth Increased: 45 >>> 50
W – Zap!
- Mana Cost Increased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70
Kai’sa
Base Stats
- Base Mana Increased: 344.88 >>> 345
- Mana Scaling Increased: 38 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7
Lucian
Base Stats
- Base Mana Decreased: 349 >>> 340
- Mana Growth Increased: 38 >>> 45
- Base Mana Regen Decreased: 8.18 >>> 8
- Mana Regen Growth Increased: .7 >>> .85
Miss Fortune
Base Stats
- Mana Growth Increased: 35 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Decreased: 8.05 >>> 8
- Mana Regen Growth Increased: .65 >>> .8
Mordekaiser
W: Indestructible
- Damage to Shielding Conversion Reduced: 15% >>> 7.5%
Orianna
Passive: Clockwork Windup
- Damage now scales every level instead of every 3 levels (still 10 – 50)
Q: Command: Attack
- Pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat
W: Command: Dissonance
- Mana Cost Reduced: 70 – 110 >>> 70 – 90
R: Command: Shockwave
- Damage Increased: 200 – 350 (+80% AP) >>> 250 – 450 (+90% AP)
Senna
Base Stats
- Mana Regen Increased: .4 >>> .7
Sivir
Base Stats
- Mana Scaling Increased: 40 >>> 45
W: Ricochet
- Mana Cost Decreased: 60 – 80 >>> 60
Syndra
W: Force of Will
- Cast wind-down time removed
Twitch
Base Stats
- Base Mana Increased: 287.2 >>> 300
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7
Xayah
Base Stats
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .75 >>> .8
Zoe
E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Now shreds 20 – 30% MR when target falls asleep (removed when they wake up).
Champion Nerfs
Here are the following champions slated to receive nerfs:
- Gangplank
- Heimerdinger
- Kassadin
- Kindred
- Lucian
- Maokai
- Nami
- Ryze
- Udyr
- Yuumi
Item Changes
Archangel’s Staff
- Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items
Black Cleaver
- Health Increased: 350 >>> 400
- Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 50
Blade of the Ruined King
- Cooldown Increased: 20 >>> 30 seconds
- Damage Decreased: 40 – 150 >>> 40 – 103
Bloodthirster
- Lifesteal Reduced: 18% >>> 15%
- Shield Numbers Changed: 50 – 320 scaling from level one >>> 180 – 450 scaling from level nine
- Cost Reduced: 3400 > 3200
Bramble Vest
- Reflect Damage Increased: 4 >>> 6
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
Chempunk Chainsword
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
- No longer increases when damaging an enemy below 50% health
Chemtech Putrifier
- Recipe Changed: Oblivion Orb + Bandleglass Mirror >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol
- Combination Cost Decreased: 500 >>> 375
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
- No longer applies Grievous Wounds on damage via shielding or healing
- Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 15
- Ability Power Reduced: 60 >>> 40
- Grants 8% Healing and Shielding Power (up from 0%)
Death’s Dance
- Recipe Changed: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe + Pickaxe + Chain Vest
- Combination Cost Increased: 525 >>> 750
- Takedown Healing Reduced: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD
- Armor Increased: 45 >>> 50
- Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65
- Ability Haste Removed: 15 >>> 0
Eclipse
- Reciped Changed: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer
- Combination Cost Increased: 750 >>> 900
- Cooldown Reduced (Melee/ Ranged): 8/ 16 >>> 6/ 12 seconds
- Grants 15 Ability Haste (up from 0)
- Omnivamp Removed: 7% >>> 0%
Essence Reaver
- Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 55
- Combination Cost Increased: 400 >>> 500
Executioner’s Calling
- Grievous Wounds Physical Damage Increased: 25% >>> 40%
- Attack Damage Reduced: 20 >>> 15
Fimbulwinter
- Health Increased: 350 >>> 400
Goredrinker
- Mythic Passive Ability Hasted Decreased: 7 >>> 3
- Mythic Passive Health Increased: 0 >>> 50
Infinity Edge
- Critical Strike Required: 60% >>> 40%
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Attack Damage Increased: 30 >>> 35
Maw of Malmortius
- Reciped Changed: Hexdrinker + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Hexdrinker + Pickaxe + Longsword
- Combined Cost Reduced: 500 >>> 375
- Lifeline Passive Changed: 10% omnivamp >>> 12% lifesteal
- Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 0
- Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65
Morellonomicon
- Reciped Changed: Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + Ruby Crystal >>> Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome
- Combined Cost Increased: 450 >>> 715.
- Total Cost Increased: 2500 >>> 3000
- Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Magic Damage, regardless of enemy health
- Health Reduced: 300 >>> 200
- Grants 10 Magic Pen (up from 0)
Mortal Reminder
- Reciped Changed: Executioner’s Calling + Zeal >>> Executioner’s Calling + Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility
- Combined Cost Decreased: 750 >>> 150
- Total Cost Increased: 2600 >>> 3000
- Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Physical Damage
- Movement Speed Removed: 7% >>> 0%
- Attack Speed Removed: 20% >>> 0%
- Grants 30% Armor Pen (up from 0%)
- Is considered unique alongside other Last Whisper items
Navori Quickblades
- Critical Chance Required: 60% >>> 40%
Oblivion Orb
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 40% on Magic Damage
- Ability Power Reduced: 35 >>> 25
Ravenous Hydra
- Ability Haste Increased: 20 >>> 25
- Omnivamp changed for Lifesteal: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal
- Cleave AOE Passive will now benefit from Lifesteal
Seraph’s Embrace
- Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items
Thornmail
- Reflect Damage Bonus Armor Scaling Increased: 20% >>> 25%
- Reflect damage bAR scaling increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.
- Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on being hit, now applies nothing on immobilization effects
- Armor Increased: 60 >>> 70
Runes
Overheal
- Base Shield Changed: 10 + 9% Maximum Health >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)
Systems
Chemtech Dragon Soul
- Low-health Damage Reduction Increased: 10% >>> 11%
- Low-health Damage Ability Power Increased: 10% >>> 11%
Chemtech Blight
- Tenacity per Chemtech stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%
- Heal and shield power per stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%
Mosstomper
- Shield tooltip values for Smite now updated to reflect 12.23b hotfix.
General
- New “casual surrender” rules enabled for Normal lobbies.
- After 15 minutes, a surrender with 4 votes for and 1 against will pass.
That has been all you need to know for the recent League of Legends Patch.
