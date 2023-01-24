Season 13 League of Legends’ second patch is on its way to bring a lot of changes in the rift, with a lot of champions in line for buffs and nerfs. Two notable changes for the patch would be Ahri’s ASU upgrade as well as Annie’s crazy buffs. Here’s everything we know so far about the update to come. The patch focuses on changing up the meta as it include the nerf of Rod of Ages as well as Seraph’s Embrace, while bringing a few item buffs for the AD carries, like having Infinity Edge’s bonus on 40% crit chance instead of 60%.

When Will League of Legends Patch 13.2 Go Live for ?

Patch 13.2 should go live on January 25th, 2023, according to Riot’s calendar, however they have not yet declared the actual date due to minor setbacks. As usual, there will also be a lot of downtime that will take place before the patch begins. This means that all match and competitive queues might be disabled across all servers three hours before the patch begins to make way for the maintenance. In any case, you will get to enjoy the patch immediately once the maintenance ends.

What Are The Changes in League of Legends Patch 13.2?

Ahri ASU will finally arrive

Ahri’s much awaited art sustainability update or ASU will finally arrive in patch 13.2. The Nine-Tailed fox will have changes to her model, VFX, and almost all of her skins. Here is a list of every Ahri skin that will receive the changes for her ASU.

Ahri Skin How To Get The Skin Classic Ahri Default Midnight Ahri 750 RP Academy Ahri 750 RP Popstar Ahri 975 RP Dynasty Ahri 975 RP Foxfire Ahri 975 RP Challenger Ahri 975 RP Arcade Ahri 1350 RP Arcana Ahri 1350 RP Coven Ahri 1350 RP Elderwood Ahri 1350 RP K/DA Ahri 1350 RP K/DA ALL OUT Ahri 1350 RP Spring Blossom Ahri 1820 RP Star Guardian Ahri 1820 RP Prestige K/DA Ahri Mythic Essence 2022 Prestige K/DA Ahri Mythic Essence

Annie Updates

Annie and her companion Tibbers are both receiving some big buffs to make her more appealing to our players. Riot is now getting her ready for a new release to have her contest a competitive spot with other mid laners such as herself.

The biggest buff she will receive would be her Molten Shield (E) where the skill would have a rework to allow it to proc on all forms of damage, instead of only auto attacks. Besides the rework, the shield’s potency has increased by a lot in reflection to her AP scaling, which will increase her and Tibber’s survivability drastically.

Tibbers would also get a big buff, having an additional AP scaling calculation for its HP and resistance. The Dark Child and her friend will have more power to enter the rift this time.

League of Legends patch 13.2 notes

Let us take a look on all the changes that will happen for the patch:

Champions

Ahri

Q : Orb of Deception

Mana Cost Increased: 55 – 95 >>> 60 – 100

AP Ratio Reduced: 45% >>> 40%

E: Charm

Cooldown Reduced: 14 seconds >>> 12 seconds

Duration Increased: 1.2 – 2 seconds >>> 1.4 – 2 seconds

Annie

Base Stats

Scaling Mana Regen Increased: 0.8 >>> 1.0

Passive: Pyromania

Stun is now primed on game start and respawn

E: Molten Shield

Shield Potency Increased: 40 – 220 (+35% AP) >>> 40 – 220 (+55% AP)

Now can only reflect damage once per target, per shield. Note: Tibbers duplicated shield counts as a new shield.

Damage Reflect Increased: 20 – 60 (20% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+40% AP)

Damage is reflected on ability hits and attacks, not just auto attacks.

R: Summon Tibbers

Tibbers HP Increased: 1300 – 3100 (+0% AP) >>> 1300 – 3100 (+75% AP)

Tibbers Resists Increased: 30 – 90 (+0% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+5% AP)

Tibbers MS Increased: 350 >> 350/ 375/ 400 (with rank)

Ashe

Base Stats

Mana Scaling Increased: 32 >>> 35

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .4 >>> .65

Caitlyn

Base Stats

Mana Scaling Increased: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .55 >>> .7

Ezreal

Base Stats

Mana Regen Scaling: .65 >>> 1

Jhin

W: Deadly Flourish

Mana Cost Reduced: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

E: Captive Audience

Mana Cost Reduced: 30 – 50 >>> 30

Jinx

Base Stats

Base Mana Increased: 245 >>> 260

Mana Growth Increased: 45 >>> 50

W – Zap!

Mana Cost Increased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

Kai’sa

Base Stats

Base Mana Increased: 344.88 >>> 345

Mana Scaling Increased: 38 >>> 40

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7

Lucian

Base Stats

Base Mana Decreased: 349 >>> 340

Mana Growth Increased: 38 >>> 45

Base Mana Regen Decreased: 8.18 >>> 8

Mana Regen Growth Increased: .7 >>> .85

Further nerfs incoming

Miss Fortune

Base Stats

Mana Growth Increased: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regen Decreased: 8.05 >>> 8

Mana Regen Growth Increased: .65 >>> .8

Mordekaiser

W: Indestructible

Damage to Shielding Conversion Reduced: 15% >>> 7.5%

Orianna

Passive: Clockwork Windup

Damage now scales every level instead of every 3 levels (still 10 – 50)

Q: Command: Attack

Pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat

W: Command: Dissonance

Mana Cost Reduced: 70 – 110 >>> 70 – 90

R: Command: Shockwave

Damage Increased: 200 – 350 (+80% AP) >>> 250 – 450 (+90% AP)

Senna

Base Stats

Mana Regen Increased: .4 >>> .7

Sivir

Base Stats

Mana Scaling Increased: 40 >>> 45

W: Ricochet

Mana Cost Decreased: 60 – 80 >>> 60

Syndra

W: Force of Will

Cast wind-down time removed

Twitch

Base Stats

Base Mana Increased: 287.2 >>> 300

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7

Xayah

Base Stats

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .75 >>> .8

Zoe

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Now shreds 20 – 30% MR when target falls asleep (removed when they wake up).

Champion Nerfs

Here are the following champions slated to receive nerfs:

Gangplank

Heimerdinger

Kassadin

Kindred

Lucian

Maokai

Nami

Ryze

Udyr

Yuumi

Item Changes

Archangel’s Staff

Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items

Black Cleaver

Health Increased: 350 >>> 400

Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 50

Blade of the Ruined King

Cooldown Increased: 20 >>> 30 seconds

Damage Decreased: 40 – 150 >>> 40 – 103

Bloodthirster

Lifesteal Reduced: 18% >>> 15%

Shield Numbers Changed: 50 – 320 scaling from level one >>> 180 – 450 scaling from level nine

Cost Reduced: 3400 > 3200

Bramble Vest

Reflect Damage Increased: 4 >>> 6

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

No longer increases when damaging an enemy below 50% health

Chemtech Putrifier

Recipe Changed: Oblivion Orb + Bandleglass Mirror >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol

Combination Cost Decreased: 500 >>> 375

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

No longer applies Grievous Wounds on damage via shielding or healing

Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 15

Ability Power Reduced: 60 >>> 40

Grants 8% Healing and Shielding Power (up from 0%)

Death’s Dance

Recipe Changed: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe + Pickaxe + Chain Vest

Combination Cost Increased: 525 >>> 750

Takedown Healing Reduced: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD

Armor Increased: 45 >>> 50

Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65

Ability Haste Removed: 15 >>> 0

Eclipse

Reciped Changed: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer

Combination Cost Increased: 750 >>> 900

Cooldown Reduced (Melee/ Ranged): 8/ 16 >>> 6/ 12 seconds

Grants 15 Ability Haste (up from 0)

Omnivamp Removed: 7% >>> 0%

Essence Reaver

Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 55

Combination Cost Increased: 400 >>> 500

Executioner’s Calling

Grievous Wounds Physical Damage Increased: 25% >>> 40%

Attack Damage Reduced: 20 >>> 15

Fimbulwinter

Health Increased: 350 >>> 400

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive Ability Hasted Decreased: 7 >>> 3

Mythic Passive Health Increased: 0 >>> 50

Infinity Edge

Critical Strike Required: 60% >>> 40%

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Attack Damage Increased: 30 >>> 35

Maw of Malmortius

Reciped Changed: Hexdrinker + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Hexdrinker + Pickaxe + Longsword

Combined Cost Reduced: 500 >>> 375

Lifeline Passive Changed: 10% omnivamp >>> 12% lifesteal

Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 0

Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65

Morellonomicon

Reciped Changed: Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + Ruby Crystal >>> Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome

Combined Cost Increased: 450 >>> 715.

Total Cost Increased: 2500 >>> 3000

Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Magic Damage, regardless of enemy health

Health Reduced: 300 >>> 200

Grants 10 Magic Pen (up from 0)

Mortal Reminder

Reciped Changed: Executioner’s Calling + Zeal >>> Executioner’s Calling + Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility

Combined Cost Decreased: 750 >>> 150

Total Cost Increased: 2600 >>> 3000

Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Physical Damage

Movement Speed Removed: 7% >>> 0%

Attack Speed Removed: 20% >>> 0%

Grants 30% Armor Pen (up from 0%)

Is considered unique alongside other Last Whisper items

Navori Quickblades

Critical Chance Required: 60% >>> 40%

Oblivion Orb

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 40% on Magic Damage

Ability Power Reduced: 35 >>> 25

Ravenous Hydra

Ability Haste Increased: 20 >>> 25

Omnivamp changed for Lifesteal: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal

Cleave AOE Passive will now benefit from Lifesteal

Seraph’s Embrace

Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items

Thornmail

Reflect Damage Bonus Armor Scaling Increased: 20% >>> 25%

Reflect damage bAR scaling increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on being hit, now applies nothing on immobilization effects

Armor Increased: 60 >>> 70

Runes

Overheal

Base Shield Changed: 10 + 9% Maximum Health >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)

Systems

Chemtech Dragon Soul

Low-health Damage Reduction Increased: 10% >>> 11%

Low-health Damage Ability Power Increased: 10% >>> 11%

Chemtech Blight

Tenacity per Chemtech stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%

Heal and shield power per stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%

Mosstomper

Shield tooltip values for Smite now updated to reflect 12.23b hotfix.

General

New “casual surrender” rules enabled for Normal lobbies.

After 15 minutes, a surrender with 4 votes for and 1 against will pass.

That has been all you need to know for the recent League of Legends Patch.

