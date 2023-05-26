Jerry Donatien is ClutchPoints' Charlotte Hornets beat reporter, covering everything from LaMelo Ball, analytical breakdowns and big-picture happenings. Jerry Donatien has worked for ClutchPoints since 2018. He is currently the company's Charlotte Hornets reporter, and he also does voiceovers on different sports stories. He worked the NBA All-Star weekend in 2019, the NCAA woman's tournament, and he interned with Beasley Media group.

Through the history of the Charlotte Hornets, they have never had a player of LeBron James’ caliber. They might be able to land him and another promising young prospect in the near future. Not in the 2023 NBA Draft, although either Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller have the potential to be great.

The Hornets are tied as the favorites to land Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft alongside the Houston Rockets at +950, according to Bookies.com. Could Charlotte drafting the younger James result in his four-time MVP father joining him in Buzz City? Retirement remains on the table for LeBron James, but so does the possibility of teaming up with Bronny in 2024.

With all due respect to Hornets legends in the past, no one’s resumé sniffs LeBron’s and he would instantly have a major impact. Charlotte is not exactly the typical veteran-laden team he’s been used to in years past, but still has plenty of young talent—even before accounting for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft—who could use a legend’s leadership.

LaMelo Ball would benefit from James’ presence more than anyone on the roster. Able to score, pass and rebound at a high level, his play style has shades of LeBron on the offensive end. Ball’s game could take the next pivotal step to true superstardom alongside James.

Obviously. playing with his dad would help Bronny learn what it takes to be a pro. The amount of media attention the city would get would be at an all-time high as well. The Hornets would likely sell out every home game, with fans pouring into Spectrum Center to watch LaMelo, LeBron and Bronny. Team merchandise sales would hit a new peak, too.

Plus, other free agents in 2024 could potentially make their way to Buzz City to come play with the King in what would likely be his final season. Why wouldn’t Klay Thompson, Pascal Siakam and other impact veterans consider Charlotte?

No one should jump the gun on either James playing for the Hornets. LeBron has threatened to retire after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. No one seems to buying it, but the point is that we have to live in the now.

The 2023 NBA Draft is at the top of the Hornets agenda, even if it would be awesome to see LeBron and Bronny wearing purple & teal.