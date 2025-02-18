The friendship between LeBron and Drake is only drifting further apart. The veteran NBA star was seen working out with his daughter Zhuri on his Instagram Story Monday (Feb. 17) as Kendrick's good.kid.mad.city was blasting in the background.

In his Instagram Story prior to that one, he attended an event for his 1707 Lobos tequila brand, and while he was taking a video of the nightclub, Kendrick's “Not Like Us” is heard.

Coincidently, Drake just dropped a collab album with PartyNextDoor, and as of now, LeBron hasn't posted it. These Instagram Story digs follow LeBron missing out on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game over the weekend due to an injury.

Why Are Drake and LeBron Beefing?

Drake and LeBron are not on the best terms because this is not the first time that the athlete has bumped Kendrick's music since the public rivarly between the two artists.

LeBron is a huge fan of rap and he was seen dancing to “Not Like Us” at a party shortly after the song came out in May and then again at a Lakers game in December.

LeBron also went viral when he was rapping Kendrick's “man at the garden,” song at his 40th birthday party in December.

“Not Like Us” won all five categories at the Grammys earlier this month and alleges that Drake is a pedophile and a culture vulture.

Drake has spoken about how he feels about the situation in his music. The Toronto rapper released “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” in December on how he felt betrayed by his friends after the fallout from the Kendrick beef.

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute / Just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business / Analyzin' behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious / N****s was never happy for me when I run up the digits,” Drake raps in the first verse referring to LeBron and his former friend Los Angeles Clippers DeMar DeRozan. Drizzy recently threw DeRozan's jersey off stage in Sydney, Australia.

In the next lines Drake refers to LeBron and their love for luxury watches.

“Or when I'm breakin' world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness / Or when I get my fifth Maybach 'cause the color is different / ‘Member we tradin' watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician / Sure convinced the gang this sh*t was rooted in love when it isn't,” Drake rapped.

The beef is still at the front of Drake's mind as he did a lyrical change as well in a recent concert. In the song “Nonstop” Drake raps, “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron,” referencing his former friend's jersey numbers. The 6 God changed the lyrics to: “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man,” Drake rapped while on stage at RAC Arena for his show earlier this month.

Drake has not responded to LeBron's most recent posts with Kendrick's music.