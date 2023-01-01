By James Kay · 2 min read

Most people pop champagne to ring in the new year. However, LeBron James is not most people.

James’ wife, Savanah, recorded the future hall of famer playing Madden in his living room and asked, “this is how you are making me ring in the New Year?” He turned around and said, “Listen, I’ve been in Atlanta all weekend, had a birthday celebration, I won a basketball game…celebrated my birthday with you and my mom, [watched] Ohio’s State’s crushing loss…so I got to get it done.”

His time on the sticks ensued before the video ended.

LeBron was referring to Ohio State’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. LeBron, who is from Akron, Ohio, was live tweeting throughout the Buckeyes’ bout with the Bulldogs and was hyped to see Marvin Harrison Jr. go off for Ohio State. The sophomore finished with five catches, 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game after suffering a concussion.

The four-time champion just turned 38 years old on Dec. 30 and is approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the top of the all-time scoring list.. He is 527 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar with 46 games left to play in the regular season. While the two have had a tense relationship in the past, Abdul-Jabbar wished James a happy birthday on Twitter. The message read, “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388.”

LeBron led the Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Los Angeles’ most recent game. He scored 47 points on top of recording 10 rebounds and nine assists.