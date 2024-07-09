In a stunning turn of events (and contrary to Anthony Edwards' egotistical claims) at the Team USA Olympic training camp, LeBron James, the venerable NBA icon, was voted the best player by his peers. Despite nearing his 40th birthday and preparing for his 22nd NBA season, James demonstrated that his legendary status on the court remains untarnished.

The Athletic's straw poll, which surveyed participants of the Olympic camp, revealed James as the standout player, an impressive feat given the star-studded roster.

This year's camp featured an array of basketball luminaries and rising stars. Among them was 17-year-old Cooper Flagg, a Duke phenom who has already begun to turn heads.

Despite Flagg's standout performance, it was James who captured the top spot in the poll. Amen Thompson, a forward for the Houston Rockets and a voter in the poll, encapsulated the sentiments of many when he said, “That’s what I told my brother after the first day, I was like dude’s 40 and he’s the best player on the court.”

The poll results underscored James's enduring prowess. He secured a plurality of the votes, receiving five in total. Other notable players such as Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Jrue Holiday each garnered two votes. Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Bam Adebayo each received one vote.

This distribution highlights the competitive nature and high caliber of talent present at the camp.

James's extraordinary performance did not go unnoticed by the select team members, who served as the poll respondents. The select team, a group composed of younger NBA players, G Leaguers, and the prodigious Flagg, had the unique opportunity to scrimmage against the Olympic team over three days.

The Athletic’s informal poll, now in its second year, provides a glimpse into the opinions of those who share the court with these elite athletes. Last year’s poll saw Jaren Jackson Jr. as the top player in preparation for the World Cup, but this year the dynamics shifted due to increased media attention and a different set of respondents.

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., a select team member, expressed his admiration for Flagg, who led the select team vote with nine votes. “If I had to choose one person (on the select team), it was definitely Cooper,” Smith said. This acknowledgment from his peers is a testament to Flagg's burgeoning talent and potential.

The camp, held in Las Vegas, concluded on a high note with only a few national team members available for interviews due to the intense media interest. The expanded access allowed for a unique perspective from the select team members, who witnessed firsthand the excellence of players like James. Jamahl Mosley, coach of the select team and the Orlando Magic, lauded James for his leadership and poise. “

You feel and see his presence on the court,” Mosley said. “You see exactly what he’s doing, the way he’s communicating, the way he’s talking, getting guys in position. There’s a level of focus on the seriousness of understanding the moment that he just continues to show.”

Lebron James: going strong at 40

James's focus and dedication were key talking points among the players. Smith highlighted the unwavering focus of seasoned players like James and Curry, noting, “I feel like LeBron’s focus, Steph’s focus, people who have been doing this for so long and still keep that focus, still keep that hunger — that’s what impressed me the most.”

The camp also saw significant performances from other stars. Anthony Edwards was praised for his on-ball defense, while Stephen Curry's relentless three-point shooting drew admiration.

Joel Embiid’s versatility and poise, both around the basket and beyond the arc, were lauded by assistant coach Jim Boylen. Bam Adebayo’s defensive prowess and Anthony Davis’s imposing size were other highlights noted by select team members.

LeBron James's humility throughout the camp was evident as he marveled at the collective star power. Reflecting on the experience of playing alongside legends like Curry, Durant, and Leonard, James remarked on the surreal nature of the team’s composition.

“It’s surreal,” James said. “Anytime I see a clip, (when) I go on social media and see a clip of us walking into the building — like yesterday, I think we all walked into the building (together) and I was like, ‘Damn, that s—‘s crazy.’”

This sentiment was echoed by others in the camp, recognizing the unique opportunity to play with and learn from some of the greatest players in the sport. The respect and camaraderie among these elite athletes were palpable, with James's performance inspiring both admiration and motivation among the younger players.