LeBron James has been a part of two gold-medal Olympic teams, as well as one of the most disappointing Team USA squads in modern history. So when the NBA legend speaks about “sacrifices” ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, it's fair to say he knows what he's talking about.

At 39 years old and with 21 seasons in the NBA under his proverbial belt, James has played with some all-time greats, but when he puts on the Team USA uniform for the Olympics, there is no better collection of talent he can play alongside. James will be joined by fellow superstars Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and several others who are the go-to man on their NBA teams from October to June.

But James, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, is back to try to win a third and almost certainly final gold medal, and he knows not everyone can be the hero on a team as talented and deep as this one.

“It's a great problem to have, when you have so many great players,” James said during a media session. “But we all have to — we all are making sacrifices. For one, being here and understanding what it means to represent Team USA, so none of us are looking forward to going out and trying to carry a team like we sometimes have to do for our respective franchises. No one is looking forward to us coming in and scoring 30 [points] or having to get 17 rebounds. No. We wanna play for each other. It's 11 other guys beside me that I want to play for and vice versa. Our only goal is to win a gold medal and represent Team USA with the utmost respect, and we're all delighted and excited to be here.”

LeBron headlines star-studded Team USA roster

In years past, LeBron James represented Team USA with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, and Deron Williams. But this time, James is the eldest member of the Olympic team and will have to rely on some of the young and up-and-coming players to help earn gold.

While James will certainly play a factor in Team USA's success, Anthony Edwards is expected to be an impact player for the Americans. At just 22 years old, Edwards has become one of the fastest-rising superstars in the NBA after being the driving force behind one of the Minnesota Timberwolves' best seasons ever. Similarly, Jayson Tatum just helped lead the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship since 2008, and he will certainly be relied upon to offer the rangy two-way play he has become known for in the NBA.

How much Edwards, Tatum, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, or even James will contribute will likely heavily depend on what lineups national team head coach Steve Kerr will roll out. While the team could very easily deploy a typical lineup with Curry, Edwards, Durant, James, and Embiid, certain moments will likely call for seemingly unusual player pairings.

During the first day of team practice, Kerr said he tested different lineup combinations in “controlled” scrimmages, and according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, when James was left on the bench in one combination, the ‘King' cracked a joke about it as he headed out of practice.

“…After James finished his remarks to reporters Saturday, and made his way through the throng of reporters toward the exit, he turned to The Athletic and said, ‘Off the bench — have you lost your mind?'” Vardon wrote.

As the oldest player on the team and who dealt with nagging ankle problems all throughout the NBA season, it would not be surprising if James' playing time stays relatively limited while the Americans make their way through group play.