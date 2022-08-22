LeBron James’ son Bryce nabs first D-1 offer from dad’s ex-high school coach

LeBron James’ two sons have all gained popularity over the last few years, and for good reason. LeBron Jr. (a.k.a Bronny) was the first one to hit the mainstream, wowing fans with his athleticism. However, this year, Bryce James has taken over the Internet, mesmerizing hoopers with his 6’5 frame and his silky-smooth game.

It’s no surprise, then, that Bryce James has already earned his first D-1 college offer this early in his career. He announced this on Instagram, saying that the Duquesne Dukes have given him an offer. While the school seems like an unlikely place for Bryce to go to, they do have a recruitment edge, one related to his dad LeBron James. (via NBA on ESPN)

Bryce James got his first D-I offer 🙌 (via _justbryce/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/RviVn8MWlr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2022

A quick glance at Duquesne’s coaching staff shows an important name on the list: Keith Dambrot. Dambrot is currently the head coach of the Dukes. Prior his stint here, though, Dambrot coached a certain high school named St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because that’s the high school that LeBron James played for.

Yes, Keith Dambrot coached LeBron James in high school. And now, Dambrot has a chance to go full circle and also coach Bryce in college. It’s going to be a tough task recruiting Bryce (especially if other bigger D-1 schools get in the mix), but they at least have an advantage that no other team has.

It has long been stated that LeBron’s goal is to be able to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. With Bryce’s ascent though, fans are starting to wonder: will LeBron be bold enough to wait for both Bronny AND Bryce? And will he still be a great NBA player by that point?