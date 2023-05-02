Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The matchup we all have been waiting for! The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. LeBron James and Steph Curry headline the stars featured in the same-game parlay for Game 1.

This is going to be a fun series to watch. Both Curry and James put their legacies on the line as they both are searching for title No. 5. The Lakers are coming into this series after taking down the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies. That series went six games and saw some elite play from the two stars featured in this parlay.

As for the Warriors, it took seven games to take down the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings. Curry dominated the game with 50 points and there was just nothing the Kings could do in the finale. There won’t be anything the Lakers can do either if Curry continues to score at the rate he is.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 1 in The Bay

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Steph Curry 25+ points

Anthony Davis 25+ points

LeBron James +6 assists

LeBron James +8 rebounds

Klay Thompson 3+ threes made

This same-game parlay adds up to +513 at time of publication.

This is an interesting 5-leg parlay. Curry is currently -650 to score 25+ points as that seems to be the easiest part of this parlay. AD is coming off a 16-point game in the blowout win over the Grizzlies last time out. He wasn’t needed to score but he will certainly be called on tonight to score. Both LeBron and AD need to dominate this game if they want a chance at taking down the defending champions.

Klay Thompson, who will be facing the Lakers in the playoffs for the very first time, is looking forward to this series. All he needs to do is make 3+ three-pointers and you are one step closer to cashing in this same-game parlay.