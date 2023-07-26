A viral brawl caught on camera in Las Vegas has taken a surprising turn as the woman involved has been identified as a decorated senior executive at LeBron James' tequila company, Fox News reports. Erin Harris, the accomplished chief marketing officer of Lobos 1707, a spirits brand co-founded by LeBron James, fought with 24-year-old OnlyFans model Danielle Pertusiello, who admitted to having an affair with Harris' husband.

Here’s why scantily clad women brawled in a Las Vegas casino https://t.co/SiiQefJKjj pic.twitter.com/1DsbsySuaq — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2023

The incident occurred on July 9 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and quickly gained attention on social media due to its shocking nature. The fight, reportedly over the affair, involved four women and ended up going viral.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by Fox News Digital, the altercation was a result of tensions that had been building for months. Pertusiello claimed that Harris confronted her over the phone four months before the physical altercation.

In the footage, men attempt to break up the fight inside the casino, with a security guard eventually pinning one of the women to the floor. Pertusiello accused Harris of being the aggressor, stating, “She hit me from behind. I want people to know that she's not all about women empowerment. She's jumping little girls.”

Despite her involvement in the highly publicized brawl, Erin Harris is well-known for her accomplishments in the business world and her commitment to social justice causes. Working under James isn't her only triumph. As a former senior vice president of rapper Diddy's Combs Enterprises, she has been vocal about supporting Black women in business.

Harris' role at Lobos 1707, a tequila company co-founded by LeBron James and his close friend Maverick Carter, adds a new dimension to the story. As the chief marketing officer, she holds a significant position within the company, which launched in 2020.