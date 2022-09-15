We finally have a release date and title for Breath of the Wild’s sequel. Play as Link once more in this new Legend of Zelda game. Keep reading to learn more about Tears of the Kingdom, its release date, gameplay, and story.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date: May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on May 12, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom is an open-world action role-playing game. From what we’ve seen so far in the trailer, it has almost the same gameplay as Breath of the Wild, although we can expect some changes and improvements. We already saw one such change in the trailer. In it, we see Link, the player character, riding on a large, gliding, flat bird. In the previous game, flight was limited to gliding with the glider, or using your powers to launch yourself. It would seem that they are adding even more means of flight in this game. It would seem that for this game, there will be more emphasis on staying in the air, as there are a lot of floating islands to explore.

Other than flying, the combat for Tears of the Kingdom is similar to the one in Breath of the wild. If this trailer from last year is any indication, however, it would seem that Link will have access to new powers to help in combat, along with exploration. One such new power looks to be the ability to “rewind” an object’s movement. The latest trailer shows this feature, when Link grabbed onto a rock that was rewinding its fall.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom story

Other than being a direct sequel for Breath of the Wild, there’s really not much known about the story of Tears of the Kingdom. A previous trailer from 2019 seems to suggest that this game will have a darker approach to the current story. All trailers of the game that we’ve seen so far all seem to contain this red and black energy. Most likely, this is what Link will have to conquer or fight against. The trailers also show Link with a prosthetic arm, suggesting that something may have injured it, if not totally lose it. Until we get more details, however, most of what we know will be from speculation.

