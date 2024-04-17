Martin Scorsese is booked and busy, even at 81-years-old. One of his upcoming projects, aside from his Jesus film, is a Frank Sinatra biopic. He's assembling another great cast headlined by frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
Variety was the first to report that DiCaprio and Lawrence will star in the Sinatra biopic. The former will play Sinatra himself, while the latter will play his second wife, Ava Gardner.
It's important to note who controls Sinatra's estate. Variety's report points out that Tina Sinatra, his daughter, hasn't given her blessing to Scorsese to make the film. Still, Scorsese is assembling his cast. Gardner is known for breaking up Sinatra's marriage with Tina's mother, Nancy Barbato.
Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese's last film, was distributed by Apple. Variety's report notes that while they would love to continue their collaborative relationship, Sony is the frontrunner for the Sinatra biopic. Sony's Columbia Pictures previously distributed Taxi Driver and The Age of Innocence.
Recently, Scorsese has been working with streamers. Netflix distributed The Irishman on their platform before Apple gave Killers of the Flower Moon a theatrical release before its streaming release. Prior to The Irishman, Scorsese had been in business with Paramount for a while — they distributed four films in the 2010s beginning with Shutter Island and ending with Silence
Frank Sinatra is one of the most legendary singers ever. Known for his renditions of “New York, New York” and “My Way,” Sinatra is a legend of the game. A Frank Sinatra biopic was inevitable, and who better than Scorsese to helm it?
Leonardo DiCaprio's collaborative relationship with Martin Scorsese
Leonardo DiCaprio began his career with breakout roles in This Boy's Life and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. He'd subsequently star in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet and James Cameron's iconic film, Titanic. DiCaprio also starred in Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can.
But in 2002, DiCaprio began his relationship with Martin Scorsese which would change his career. He starred in Gangs of New York with the likes of Cameron Diaz and Daniel Day-Lewis. This kicked off a long-standing relationship between the two.
Subsequently, DiCaprio has starred in five more of his films. These films included The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon.
Some of DiCaprio's other credits include Inception, J. Edgar, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby, Don't Look Up, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Coming up, he will star in Paul Thomas Anderson's next film, which is untitled at the time of this writing.
Leonardo DiCaprio is also an award-winning actor. He has been nominated for five acting Oscars in his career — his first nomination came in 1994 for What's Eating Gilbert Grape. He'd subsequently earn nominations for The Aviator, Blod Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
His big win came in 2016, winning Best Actor for his performance in The Revenant.