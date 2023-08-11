Sometimes, even Noel Gallagher has to look back (probably not in anger) at the teleprompter. The former Oasis member recently made a hilarious admission regarding forgetting lyrics.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Gallagher (56) admitted that he sometimes forgets the lyrics to his songs. “I've found myself on this tour, and I'm sure it's a symptom of the ongoing march of time, but I've consciously found myself thinking, ‘What is the next line to this song?' And, I mean, thankfully, I'm not forgetting a lot. But I've just got to think,” he confessed.

“The [lyrics] autocue… I'm sure, eventually. I'll need one or two. It was a couple of years ago that I ran a mile. I need to get back in the gym,” Gallagher continued.

It happens, as I'm sure even Paul McCartney has slipped when singing an iconic Beatles tune. Speaking of the Fab Four, Gallagher also revealed in the same interview that he'd join a supergroup with the remaining Beatles, McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Noel Gallagher and brother Liam Gallagher were the two leading men of Oasis from 1991-2009. The band broke up and the two brothers went their own way. Both still write music and perform live shows — Noel even got to open for U2 on their 2017 and 2019 tours — and it feels inevitable that the two rekindle their relationship for a reunion someday down the line. Noel formed his own band, the High Flying Birds, who just released their fourth studio album together, Council Skies. They are currently on tour in the UK.