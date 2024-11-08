An update on the death of One Direction star Liam Payne has been released, resulting in the detainment of three suspects.

An “illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply, and facilitation of narcotics,” Argentina's public prosecutor told NBC.

One person is charged with abandoning a person following death, another person — a hotel employee — is accused of supplying Payne cocaine during his stay at the hotel, and a third person is accused of supplying him drugs twice on Oct. 14 during his stay, according to a statement provided by prosecutor Andrés Madrea per the publication.

According to a toxicology report obtained by the prosecutor's office, Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant drug in his system prior to his death. The former pop star fell from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel last month. “His death was caused by ‘multiple trauma' and ‘internal and external hemorrhage' resulting from the fall from the third-floor hotel balcony,” the prosecutor's office said.

Forensic doctors determined that “it can be inferred that he may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

One Direction Makes Tribute To The Late Liam Payne

As the world learned of Payne's death, his bandmates from One Direction offered their condolences to his family as well as gave insight into how they are processing the loss of their friend.

In a post to the group's official Instagram page, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson wrote a joint statement on the passing of Payne.

“We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing,” the joint statement shared on their Instagram began.

“In time, and when everyone can, there will be more to say,” their message continues. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us,” the band concluded. “We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

Shortly after the joint statement was posted, Malik provided a heartfelt tribute to Payne.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there are so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” Malik penned the message via Instagram on Thursday, October 17. “When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know that you were my friend and that I loved.”

Malik continued: “Even though you were younger than me, you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f— about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

Styles also posted a message to his social media thanking Payne for being a beacon of light and a true friend.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” Styles wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 17, alongside a photo of Payne performing. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it.”

He added, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Payne's body has been released back to his family in the U.K. three weeks after his passing.