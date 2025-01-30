The upcoming Netflix talent competition, “Building the Band,” features the late Liam Payne as a guest judge, alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger. However, whether viewers will actually see Payne on screen remains unconfirmed. Netflix unscripted chief Brandon Reigg announced the show at the streamer’s Next on Netflix event, acknowledging the company's communication with Payne's family regarding the series. “Building the Band” represents one of Payne's final television appearances, adding a layer of poignancy to the project, per Deadline.

A Final Project

The show, produced by Banijay backed Remarkable Entertainment, utilizes a “Love is Blind” style format. Singers form bands without seeing each other, relying solely on musical compatibility and chemistry. The series culminated in three live shows filmed in Manchester in late August. Payne's fans attended the recordings, some even sharing their experiences meeting the singer on social media. His presence as a guest judge adds intrigue to the show, particularly given his own history with talent competitions, having risen to fame on “The X Factor.” Scherzinger, a fellow judge on “Building the Band,” was also a judge on “The X Factor” when Payne auditioned. This connection creates an interesting parallel between Payne's early career and this, one of his final projects.

The format of “Building the Band” mirrors “Love Is Blind” in its separation of contestants. They interact from isolated booths, focusing on vocal connection rather than physical appearance. The show’s synopsis emphasizes “musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit,” promising “incredible performances, compelling drama,” and the search for “the next great music band.”

“Building the Band” was filmed before Payne's tragic death last October. Netflix faced a difficult decision regarding the show's future. Ultimately, they chose to include it in their 2025 programming slate. The question of whether Payne's segments will air is still under discussion with his family. Netflix has not announced a release date, choosing instead to handle the situation with sensitivity and respect. This careful approach reflects the delicate balance between honoring Payne's work and respecting his family's wishes.

Along with “Building the Band,” Payne contributed to the track “Do No Wrong” with singer Sam Pounds.

Pounds postponed the release of the music out of respect for Payne's family. In the coming weeks, the Brit Awards are reportedly planning a tribute to Liam Payne, with speculation mounting about a potential One Direction reunion. Payne's untimely death, following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, is currently under investigation. Five individuals have been charged in connection with his death. While the circumstances surrounding his passing remain tragic, his contributions to music and television, including his involvement in “Building the Band,” will be remembered.