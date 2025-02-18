Sabrina Ionescu, a WNBA champion with the New York Liberty and an Olympic gold medalist, is gearing up for her first international tour in Asia. Known for holding the record for most career triple-doubles in NCAA history, Ionescu is bringing her remarkable skills and achievements to fans across the continent.

Ionescu is a trailblazer, reshaping the limits for female athletes both on and off the court. As a pioneer, she’s paving the way for young girls to pursue their dreams. As a role model, she motivates the next generation to aim high and put in the effort to achieve those goals.

Before she starts her effort to defend her WNBA title for the Liberty, Ionescu will head to China and the Philippines, where she'll share her empowering message and deepen her connection with the global basketball community.

Sabrina Ionescu's Asia Tour with Nike

Sabrina Ionescu will kick off her tour in Manila, a global basketball hotspot, beginning with a visit to Nike Fort in Bonifacio Global City on March 10. There, she will join fellow Nike athletes and coaches for a panel discussion, sharing stories about overcoming challenges and breaking stereotypes, inspiring aspiring players to chase their dreams.

During her time in Manila, Ionescu will also lead a basketball clinic at The Courtyard, unveil her Nike Sabrina 2 sneaker collaboration, and take part in an exhilarating showcase featuring some of the Philippines' top professional and collegiate players at the iconic Araneta Coliseum.

Ionescu will then head to Guangzhou, where she’ll connect with local athletes and visit some of the city’s most renowned courts. She’ll host a grassroots basketball camp for girls, sharing her empowering messages with aspiring female players. Additionally, Sabrina will make a stop at a Nike Rise retail store, where she’ll assist female athletes in choosing the right products to enhance their performance and overcome barriers that have long affected local sports participation.

She will wrap up her tour in Hong Kong, immersing herself in the vibrant street basketball culture of a local neighborhood. She’ll visit two schools, helping students discover ways to overcome obstacles both in life and in sports. Staying true to her championship mindset, her tour finale will take place at the Nike All Hong Kong Schools Jing Ying Basketball Tournament, where she’ll inspire and energize the next wave of athletes in Hong Kong.

“I’m excited to connect with basketball fans across Manila, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, especially young hoopers. You can feel their passion for the game, even from New York. Together, we will celebrate the game, and I hope we inspire each other to achieve our dreams with dedication, commitment, and hard work,” Ionescu remarked in anticipation of her Asia tour.