Liberty looks to continue their undefeated season as they face App State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Liberty-App State prediction and pick.

Liberty is 4-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over Campbell, before traveling to New Mexico State. Liberty was down in the fourth quarter of that game but scored three touchdowns to take the 30-24 victory. They would then go on to defeat UTEP 28-10. Last week, they would face East Carolina. They would be down 17-0 before scoring at the end of the first half. Liberty would still be down going into the fourth quarter, but they would score twice in the fourth quarter to go on to win 35-24.

Meanwhile, App State is 2-2 on the year. After defeating Eastern Tennessee State, they would lose 66-20 to Clemson. They would then defeat East Carolina on the road 21-19 before facing South Alabama last week. App State would be dominated in the game. They would score as time expired in the first half, but would still be down 28-7. App State would lose the game 48-14.

Why Liberty Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kaidon Salter has led the way this year for Liberty. He has completed 66 of 103 passes this year for 949 yards. Further, he has seven touchdown passes to just one interception. Salter has been sacked seven times but still has run the ball well. He has 40 rushes for 131 yards this year. His top target this year has been Treon Sibley. Sibley has 16 receptions this year for 357 yards and one touchdown. Further, Tyson Mobley has 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. Reese Smith has also been solid, bringing in nine receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Elijah Canion has seven receptions for 130 yards and a score.

In the running game, Quinton Cooley has led the way. He has run 53 times this year for 371 yards. Further, he has scored four times. Billy Lucas has also been solid this year. He has run 57 times on the year for 264 yards. He has also scored four times this year.

Liberty is 34th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 34th in opponent yards per game. They are 31st against the run while sitting 59th against the pass. TJ Bush Jr has been great this year. He is second on the team with 18 tackles while he also had 4.5 sacks on the year. Further, he has defended three passes this year. Quinton Reese has also been solid, with two sacks and a forced fumble this year. Decter Ricks Jr. has two interceptions while he also has two passes defended. Further, Liberty has nine sacks on the year while having six takeaways.

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the way for the App State offense. He has completed 93 of 164 passes for 1,230 yards this year. He has six touchdown passes this year while throwing three interceptions and being sacked three times this year. Further, he has run for 33 yards with two touchdowns this year.

Kaedin Robinson has led the receiving game this year. He has 24 receptions for 375 yards on the year. Christian Horne has also been solid as well. He has 15 receptions for 291 yards and a score. Makai Jackson has also been solid. He has 16 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Eli Watson has two touchdowns as well this year, while he has brought in ten receptions for 122 yards. In the running game, Anderson Castle has 39 rushes for 184 and a score. Kanye Roberts has 27 carries for 101 yards.

App State is 128th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 127th in opponent yards per game. They are 114th against the run while they are 106th against the pass. DJ Burks leads the team in tackles this year, having 30 of them. Meanwhile, App State has eight sacks on the year, while they have forced four turnovers on the tear.

Final Liberty-App State Prediction & Pick

Liberty struggled in their only road game this year, but that was against New Mexico State, who Liberty has had trouble with. The major difference in this game will be turnovers. Liberty is 34th in the nation in turnover margin per game this year, while sitting 19th in takeaways per game this year. App State is 116th in the nation in turnover margin per game this year. They are 126th in giveaways per game this year. That turnover margin will make the difference in this one. Take Liberty and lay the points.

Final Liberty-App State Prediction & Pick: Liberty -3.5 (-105)