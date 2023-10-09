Two teams undefeated in C-USA play face off as Liberty visits Jacksonville State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Liberty-Jacksonville State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Liberty enters the game at 5-0 on the season. They started with a win over Bowling Green, and then started conference play with a game against New Mexico State. It was another victory, before their second non-conference game of the season. That was a win over Buffalo. They dominated FIU in the next week before their first close game of the season. Liberty has a 21-10 lead at halftime over Sam Houston. Then Sam Houston scored in the third quarter, and Liberty could not get another score. They would hold on defense though, taking a 21-16 win over Sam Houston to stay undefeated.

Jacksonville State enters the game at 5-1 on the season. After a win over UTEP to start the season and move to -10 in conference play, they would take out East Tennessee State. The first loss of the season was a 30-16 loss to Coastal Carolina, as they fell 30-16, but they would rebound. It was a 21-0 shutout of Eastern Michigan. The next week it was a comeback win over Sam Houston. They were down 21-7 at the half and made it a one-point game in the fourth quarter. With 1:11 left in the game, Sam Houston scored to make it an eight-point game. Jacksonville State drove 75 yards in 58 seconds then hit the two-point conversion to tie the game. In overtime, they would win 35-28. Then last week, it was a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee to move to 3-0 in conference play.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Liberty-Jacksonville State Odds

Liberty: -6.5 (-108)

Jacksonville State: +6.5 (-112)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

Why Liberty Will Cover The Spread

Liberty is one of the remaining 14 unbeaten teams this season. Liberty is led by Kaidon Salter this year. He is 64-11 this season for 1,176 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns. While he started the season strong, Salter has struggled the last two games. In the last two games, he has three touchdowns but also has two interceptions in the last two games. All three of his turnover-worthy passes came in the last two games as well. Salter has been pressured more often in the last two games as well. Last time out, he was sacked three times, and before that, he had been sacked just three times all season.

Salter has also been solid on the ground this year. He has 158 yards scrambling this year, with 314 total yards overall. Salter has scored six times on the ground, but he also has two fumbles this season. Meanwhile, Quinton Cooley has 429 yards on the ground with a score. He is getting over 2.5 yards before first contact this season and has caused 16 missed tackles this season. Meanwhile, Billy Lucas has 244 yards on the ground on just 39 attempts. That has also led to two touchdowns this season.

Liberty has two solid receivers as well. CJ Daniels has been solid this year. He has 420 yards receiving this year with 16 receptions on 25 targets. Daniels has also scored three times this year. Treon Sibley has also been solid and great after the catch. He has brought in 13 of 17 targets for 320 yards and two scores. He has 148 yards after the catch, with an average of 11.4 yards per reception after the catch.

Liberty is the second-ranked defense in Conference USA, allowing just 18 points per game this year. A big part of that has been takeaways, which Liberty has 13 of them this year. Brylan Green has three interceptions this year, while Kobe Singleton, Jerome Jolly, and Tyreen Dupree all have two interceptions this season. Dupree has also been great in the run game, with 22 tackles and 15 stops for offensive failures in the run game.

Why Jacksonville State Will Cover The Spread

Jacksonville State is third in the conference in scoring this year. Zion Webb was the initial starter this year and could be back as the starter in this game. On the season Webb has passed for under 50 percent, with just two touchdowns and an interception. Webb has run for 219 yards on the ground this year with a touchdown and two fumbles. Logan Smothers has been the other quarterback making passes this year. He has passed for 519 yards this season with five touchdowns. Smothers does have seven turnover-worthy passes this year but has only thrown one interception. He has run for 280 yards this year with five touchdowns as well, but get does have four fumbles.

Malik Jackson is the stud of this offense. He has run for 560 yards this year on 99 attempts. That is good for 5.7 yards per carry, with almost three of those yards before first contact. He has nine runs for over 15 yards this season, and 13 caused missed tackles this season. Jackson has scored four times this year as well and does not have a fumble. Jackson has also brought in 64 yards receiving this year out of the backfield.

Jacksonville State has been solid in run defense this year. Chris Hardie, Kolbi Fuqua, and Jaylen Swain have been great this year. Only Fuqua has an average depth of tackle over three yards passed the line of scrimmage. He does have 12 stops for offensive failures this year. Meanwhile, Hardie, Swain, and Laletia Hale all have ten or more stops for offensive failures in the running game.

Final Liberty-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

These right now are the two best teams in Conference USA. There is one major difference in this game, and that is at quarterback. Kaidon Salter has been solid this year for Liberty. He has taken care of the ball for the most part and continues to lead Liberty. Jacksonville State has had to play both quarterbacks because of turnovers. Salter needs to be better than the last two games, but if the defense can continue to produce turnovers, Liberty will come away with another win. Liberty is the best team in the conference, and the defense will be the star in this game. Take the Flames and lay the points.

Final Liberty-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Liberty -6.5 (-108)