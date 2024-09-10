ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Liberty take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Liberty Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty Wings.

The Dallas Wings have been eliminated from playoff contention. They lost to the Washington Mystics a week ago in a game they badly needed. They lost to the Atlanta Dream in overtime this past Friday in a game they really needed. They lost to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, and that closed the door. This team has come close so many times this season but hasn't been able to finish games. Dallas and Los Angeles, the two teams eliminated from playoff contention before all others in the WNBA this season, were terrible fourth-quarter teams, and it really showed up. The fourth quarter is what has separated the league's best from the worst. The Connecticut Sun dominated the final six minutes in two recent games versus the Los Angeles Sparks after trailing early in the fourth. The New York Liberty have been an excellent fourth-quarter team. The Minnesota Lynx have been a strong fourth-quarter team. The reality is that in a long season with players trying to manage their bodies and workloads, the first half is just not going to be played with the same intensity as the second half. It's so centrally important to have a full tank left at the end of the game and to play one's best when the outcome will be decided. The best teams in the league do that, and Dallas has not. Dallas now needs to make roster adjustments and see where it can improve in 2025.

With Dallas out of the playoff picture, the Wings are playing a pure spoiler role. The New York Liberty need three wins to clinch the top spot in the WNBA playoffs and get home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. A win here would give the Liberty their 30th win of the season. In a regular season with 40 games, notching 30 wins guarantees a .750 win percentage, which is the equivalent of going 12-4 in 16 NFL games, 60-20 in 80 NBA or NHL games, and 120-40 in 160 MLB games. The 30-win plateau marks a WNBA team as elite. No one would question that the Liberty are elite as they try to nail down that No. 1 seed.

Here are the Liberty-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Liberty-Wings Odds

New York Liberty: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -470

Dallas Wings: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 170.5 (-110)

Under: 170.5 (-110)

How To Watch Liberty vs Wings

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty want to wrap up that No. 1 seed as soon as possible so that their starters can get added rest before the playoffs. The fact that Dallas has been eliminated from playoff contention should translate into a flat performance from the Wings and a big blowout for New York.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings can now relax, albeit for the worst reasons. They have no stakes, no pressure, attached to this game. It's a product of their failures, but maybe some athletes — it happens from time to time — play better when they no longer have any pressure on them. The Wings have been a big disappointment this season, but maybe this situation will bring out their best. It could work to their benefit.

Final Liberty-Wings Prediction & Pick

The Dallas playoff elimination should indeed lead New York to a very big and easy win, by 15 to 20 points. Take New York.

Final Liberty-Wings Prediction & Pick: Liberty -9.5