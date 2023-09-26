There are a total of forty weapons in Lies of P, both regular and special ones. The special ones in particular are very strong and will help the player throughout the game As such, in this guide, we will teach you about the various boss weapons that you can get in Lies of P.

Lies of P – Boss Weapons Guide

The weapons in Lies of P can be divided into two categories: Regular Weapons, and Special/Boss Weapons. The main difference between the two lies in the game's Assembly feature. Once players can Disassemble and Assemble weapons, players can divide Regular Weapons into their Blade and Handle. They can then mix and match Blades and Handles from different weapons to create their perfect weapon. There are various things to consider when it comes to Weapon Assembly, such as the attack type, weight, and more, but that's for another time.

For now, we'll focus on the Special Boss weapons. Note that the weapons found in various locations, as well as purchasable weapons, are not included in this list. The Golden Lie weapon is also not included in this list, as although it is a Special weapon, it is not a Boss Weapon.

Boss Weapons

For starters, let's talk about how to unlock the services of Alidoro the Hound. This is important as he will be the one who will give the player Boss Weapons. To recruit Alidoro, you must first make your way to St. Frangelico Cathedral, specifically the Stargazer in the St. Frangelico Cathedral Library. From there, make your way to the lift, which will bring you to the cathedral's balcony. You will find Alidoro there. When he asks you for a place where he can take refuge, tell him about Hotel Krat.

Later on, you will find him in Hotel Krat's west wing. Talk to him, and he will offer “legendary treasure” to the player. All he wants is the powerful Ergo the player gets from defeating the main bosses. Players can either consume the Ergo and receive a lot of regular Ergo, or hand it over to Alidoro for powerful weapons.

Below is a list of all the Special Boss Weapons in Lies of P, as well as which Boss-Type Ergo you need to get them.

Etiquette Weapon Type: Dagger Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Broken Hero's Ergo

Frozen Feast Weapon Type: Greatsword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Reborn Champion's Ergo

Holy Sword of the Ark Weapon Type: Greatsword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: King Flame's Ergo

Noblesse Oblige Weapon Type: Large Blunt Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Fallen One's Ergo

Proof of Humanity Weapon Type: Sword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Nameless Puppet's Ergo

Puppet Ripper Weapon Type: Sword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Burnt-White King's Ergo

Seven-Coil Spring Sword Weapon Type: Greatsword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Parade Leader's Ergo

Trident of the Covenant Weapon Type: Blunt Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Twisted Angel's Ergo

Two Dragons Sword Weapon Type: Sword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter's Ergo

Uoroboros's Eye Weapon Type: Sword Boss-Type Ergo Needed: Sad Zealot's Ergo



That's it for our guide on all of the boss weapons players can get in Lies of P. Lies of P is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam. If you need a guide for the Lies of P Endings, as well as the Records Locations, we have that as well.