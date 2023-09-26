There are a total of forty weapons in Lies of P, both regular and special ones. It's very easy to miss some of them, as how to get them may not be so obvious. As such, in this guide, we will teach all of the weapon locations in Lies of P.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lies of P – Weapon Locations Guide

The weapons in Lies of P can be divided into two categories: Regular Weapons, and Special/Boss Weapons. The main difference between the two lies in the game's Assembly feature. Once players can Disassemble and Assemble weapons, players can divide Regular Weapons into their Blade and Handle. They can then mix and match Blades and Handles from different weapons to create their perfect weapon. There are various things to consider when it comes to Weapon Assembly, such as the attack type, weight, and more, but that's for another time. For now, we'll focus on the location of the weapons in Lies of P. Note that purchasable weapons, as well as Special and Boss weapons, are not included in this list.

Weapon Locations

Acidic Crystal Spear Weapon Type: Dagger Location: Head to the Stargazer in the Path of the Pilgrim. Follow the path to the right. This will lead you to a chest that contains the item.

Acidic Great Curved Sword Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Head to the Stargazer in the Arche Abbey Outer Wall. There is a small side room located on the upper floor of the area. Inside it is a chest that contains the weapon.

Big Pipe Wrench Weapon Type: Large Blunt Location: Head to the Stargazer at the Center of Venigni Works. There is a chest that the player can find underneath the room where you fight King's Flame, Fuoco. The weapon is inside the chest.

Black Steel Cutter Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Head to the Stargazer in the Hermit's Cave. From there, go down the ladder and across a wooden plank. Defeat the enemy there, and he inside the wooden structure. Inside is a chest that contains the Black Steel Cutter.

Blind Man's Double-Sided Spear Weapon Type: Sword Location: Head to the Stargazer in St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel. Climb the wooden tower until you reach the area with the large gears. Ride the second large gear to a side room to the right. The chest contains the weapon.

Bone-Cutting Saw Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Head to the Stargazer in the Malum District, and head up the staircase that leads to an alleyway. Follow the path until you reach the bonfire Plaza with a Black Rabbit Brotherhood logo. Go down the path on the right and climb the ladder. Follow the left path and you will find a chest that contains the weapon.

Booster Glaive Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: The player must first stop the flowing Corruption water in the Workshop Union Culvert. Then, head back to the Stargazer at the Workshop Union Entrance. Head left, away from the stairs, and follow the path until you reach a ladder. Head down to where the Puppet of the Future is. The chest that contains this item is found at the end of the path.

Carcass Crystal Axe Weapon Type: Blunt Location: First meet Test Subject 826 within the Arche Anbey Outer Wall. After talking to him, defeat Laxasia, The Complete. Afterward, head over to the Stargazer in the Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance. Look for Test Subject 826 on the bridge above the main street. He will then give you the weapon.

City Longspear Weapon Type: Sword Location: Get through the rolling boulders in the Barren Swamp Ravine. Afterward, head over to the cabin on the right. This is near the shortcut ladder. Inside is the chest that contains the City Longspear.

Clock Sword Weapon Type: Sword Location: Defeat the King of Puppets. Then, talk to Gepetto outside of the area. After doing so, climb the ladder to the right of the tunnel. Following the path will lead to the chest that contains this weapon.

Coil Mjolnir Weapon Type: Large Blunt Location: Head over to the Krat Central Station Lobby Stargazer. Head outside, then go to the courtyard on the left. In the far corner is the chest that contains this weapon.

Cursed Knight's Halberd Weapon Type: Blunt Location: Go to the Relic of Trismegistus Entrance Stargazer. From there, make your way to the broken bridge. The chest containing this weapon should be near the edge.

Dancer's Curved Sword Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Head over to the Rosa Isabelle Street Stargazer. Go to the far end of the street, where you will find musket puppets, as well as bomb-throwing automatons. Defeat them, before grabbing the weapon nearby.

Exploding Pickaxe Weapon Type: Large Blunt Location: Head over to the Estella Opera House. While exploring the area, a large Ballerina enemy will come out of a side room. Defeat it, then make your way inside the room. The weapon is inside the safe.

Fire Axe Weapon Type: Blunt Location: Head over to Venigni's Works, to the area with the rolling flame balls. At the end of the tunnel is a chest that contains the weapon in question.

Krat Police Baton Weapon Type: Blunt Location: Go to the Stargazer located Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard. Go to the street below and defeat the Police Officer Puppet. You will get the weapon then.

Live Puppet's Axe Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Go to the first tower in the first open area of the Barren Swamp. Go to the right side of the tower, and climb up. The chest with this weapon should be there.

Master Chef's Knife Weapon Type: Dagger Location: Head over to Krat Central Station. Look for the pile of crates and briefcases in the area. There should be a chest there that contains the Master Chef's Knife.

Salamander Dagger Weapon Type: Dagger Location: Go to the Workshop Union Entrance Stargazer. Go up the stairs, then drop through the hole in the room to the left. There should be a safe inside the room that you dropped into. This contains the weapon.

Spear of Honor Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Head over to the Lorenzini Arcade. Go to the Decay corridors on the lower floors, and look for the hall fille with Acid gas. Go to the end of the hall where you will find the chest containing this weapon.



That's it for our guide on the locations of all the discoverable weapons in Lies of P. Lies of P is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam. If you need a guide for the Lies of P Endings, as well as the Records Locations, we have that as well.