There are a total of forty weapons in Lies of P, both regular and special ones. Although some of them can be found while exploring, the others are only available in shops. As such, in this guide, we will teach where to buy all of the purchasable weapons in Lies of P.

Lies of P – Purchasable Weapons Guide

The weapons in Lies of P can be divided into two categories: Regular Weapons, and Special/Boss Weapons. The main difference between the two lies in the game's Assembly feature. Once players can Disassemble and Assemble weapons, players can divide Regular Weapons into their Blade and Handle. They can then mix and match Blades and Handles from different weapons to create their perfect weapon. There are various things to consider when it comes to Weapon Assembly, such as the attack type, weight, and more, but that's for another time. For now, we'll focus on where to buy the purchasable weapons in Lies of P. Note that the weapons scattered in various locations, as well as Special and Boss weapons, are not included in this list.

Purchasable Weapons

Bramble Curved Sword Weapon Type: Sword Location: Purchasable from the merchant located inside the Red Lobster Inn in the Malum District for 2000 Ergo

Circular Electric Chainsaw Weapon Type: Blunt Location: Purchasable from the Wandering Merchant found near the fountain in the Lorenzini Arcade for 3200 Ergo

Electric Coil Stick Weapon Type: Blunt Location: Purchasable from the Wandering Merchant beside the Stargazer Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard for 1200 Ergo

Greatsword of Fate Weapon Type: Greatsword Location: Purchasable from the Wandering Merchant in Cerasani Alley for 300 Ergo. Players who choose the Path of the Sweeper get this weapon for free

Military Shovel Weapon Type: Blunt Location: Purchasable from the Wandering Merchant located near the Abandoned Apartment Stargazer for 3500 Ergo

Pistol Rock Drill Weapon Type: Dagger Location: Purchasable from Pilcinella in Hotel Krat for 3000 Ergo. To unlock it for purchase, the player must first give him the Fancy Venigni Collection

Puppet's Saber Weapon Type: Sword Location: Purchasable from the Wandering Merchant in Cerasani Alley for 300 Ergo. Players who choose the Path of the Cricket get this weapon for free

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Weapon Type: Dagger Location: Purchasable from Pilcinella in Hotel Krat for 2000 Ergo. To unlock it for purchase, the player must first give him the Incredible Venigni Collection

Wintry Rapier Weapon Type: Sword Location: Purchasable from the Wandering Merchant in Cerasani Alley for 300 Ergo. Players who choose the Path of the Bastard get this weapon for free



That's it for our guide on all of the purchasable weapons in Lies of P. Lies of P is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam. If you need a guide for the Lies of P Endings, as well as the Records Locations, we have that as well.