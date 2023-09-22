The Golden Lie is one of the game's secret, unique weapons, and is quite strong. However, getting the weapon can be confusing if you don't know what to do. In this guide, we will be guiding you on how to find the Golden Lie weapon in Lies of P.

Where to Find the Golden Lie in Lies of P

Finding the Golden Lie is a multi-stage process. You don't just find it by going to a certain location. In fact, you won't have access to it until you are basically almost done with the game. As such, you can easily miss it if you don't know what you have to do. As such, here is our guide on the specific steps you have to take to find the Golden Lie in Lies of P.

Choose to only Tell Lies when given the chance

Lies of P has a Lie System, which allows the player at certain points in the story to either Tell Lies or Tell the Truth. The earliest instance is in Hotel Krat, where the player is asked if they are a puppet or not. This system is very important, as it can affect which one of the various Lies of P endings you get. In fact, you can get the game's True Ending while working towards the Golden Lie.

Some players are reporting that they are able to get the Golden Lie by only mostly lying. There's no definite news yet on how many times a player is allowed to Tell the Truth when going for the Golden Lie. However, to be really sure that you will get it, just make sure to lie whenever possible.

Find the “Portrait of a Boy”

The second important thing that players have to do is recover the “Portrait of a Boy” painting. Somewhere in the game, you will face the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. After defeating them, you can head over to the Black Rabbit Brotherhood hideout. There, you will find the painting in question. Bring it back to Hotel Krat, and give the painting to Geppetto. The Portrait of a Boy can then be found on one of the hotel walls.

This painting is important for two reasons. The first is that this is actually where you will find the Golden Lie later on. You won't find it now, of course, as you still have a lot of steps to do. The second is that this painting will serve as an indicator of whether you are leaning towards being a puppet or being human. Just like in the original story, whenever you Tell a Lie, the painting's nose will get longer. Whenever you Tell the Truth, the nose will get shorter. Players can therefore gauge their alignment using the painting.

Finish the rest of the game

After recovering the painting and placing it in the hotel, you must then continue playing the game. As mentioned above, telling all Lies, or at least more Lies than Truth, will lead you toward the True Ending, so let's give you a quick summary of how to do that. Other than telling all Lies, you must also give Sophia peace when she asks for it. Afterward, defeat Simon Manus, Awakened God. After defeating Simon Manus, Geppetto will ask for your Heart. Refuse his request, and fight the Nameless Puppet. This will give players the True Ending, and credits will roll.

Once the credits finish rolling, it is important that the player DOES NOT go into New Game +, or at least not yet, as there are still things to do to unlock the Golden Lie.

Listen to all of your Records

While playing through the game, players will be able to find records that they can later listen to in the Hotel. Finding all of the records will guarantee that you will get the Golden Lie. However, there have been reports of players being able to acquire the weapon without getting all of the Records. To be sure, just get all of the ones you can get.

Once you can play again after the credits, make your way to Hotel Krat. Play and listen to all of the records you have in your inventory there. This might take a while but bear with it.

Acquire the Golden Lie

Once you have listened to all of the records in your possession, head back to the Portrait of a Boy. Instead of a long, wooden nose, you will instead find a glowing rod. Approach the painting, and retrieve the weapon from the painting. Congratulations! You have acquired the Golden Lie.

“A mystical wooden rod obtained from the boy's portrait.

Fascinatingly, it extends and retracts at the whim of Geppetto's puppet.

“There are two kinds of lies. Yours is the lie that makes your nose long.”

The boy loved the fairy tale about the wooden puppet's adventure.

At least the wooden puppet's father was kind.”

Golden Lie Stats

Blunt weapon

Base Weapon Durability of 84

Base Damage of 94

C-ranked scaling for both Motivity and Technique Can be changed using the game's various Cranks

9.50 rating for charging Pulse Cells

379 Fable Charge

Two Fable Arts Storm Attack Three consecutive forward attacks Furious Golden Hits Swing the weapon to both attack and defend. Holding the attack button makes you continuously swing.



That's it for our guide on how to find the Golden Lie in Lies of P. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and PC through Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.