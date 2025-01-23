ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will battle the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. It will be a showdown at the United Center as we share our NHL odds series and make a Lightning-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Lightning are 28-9 against the Blackhawks in regulation. Amazingly, they have gone 9-1 against the Hawks over the past 10 games. The Lightning are also 5-0 in the past five games at the United Center.

Here are the Lightning-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Blackhawks Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -225

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Lightning vs Blackhawks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, NBC Sports Chicago, and MSG

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikita Kucherov recently garnered his 600th career assist, joining Victor Hedman as the only player to do it with the Lightning. It is an exclusive club and one that has demonstrated the dominance Kucherov has displayed over the years for the Bolts while guiding them to multiple Stanley Cup championships. So far, Kucherov has maintained this production level and comes into this game with 22 goals and 48 assists, including two powerplay markers. Expect Kucherov to play a major role in this game as the Bolts attempt to hold onto their perilous third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Brayden Point is also an exceptional player and has tallied 27 goals and 23 assists, including 12 powerplay markers. Likewise, his ability in the faceoff circle has been solid, as he has won 234 draws and lost 241. Brandon Hagel has added 20 goals and 30 assists. Also, Jake Guentzel has battered 24 goals and 23 assists while also winning 118 draws and losing 120. Herman has remained solid with seven goals and 31 assists, including one powerplay marker.

The Lightning have not decided who will start this game as they also play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. If Andrei Vasilievskiy starts, he will come in with a record of 20-14-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. Likewise, if the Bolts choose the backup, then they will roll with Jonas Johansson, who is 5-4-1 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

The Lightning will cover the spread if their explosive offense can stay hot and continue to fire shots at the net. Then, they must defend the crease regardless of who starts.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard had a historic day against the Lightning in his rookie season, tallying four points to beat them at Amalie Arena. Now, he looks to find that same magic at home, where the Hawks have struggled to win against the Bolts. It has not been a good season for the Hawks, and even Bedard lamented over recent team struggles as the Hawks continue to meander near the bottom of the standings. So far, Bedard has 13 goals and 28 assists, including five powerplay markers. Bedard is struggling in the faceoff circle, winning just 120 draws and losing 251.

Bedard needs help from his teammates. Ultimately, Teuvo Teravainen has 10 goals and 23 assists, including five powerplay markers. Tyler Bertuzzi has leveled 17 goals and 10 assists, including eight powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Ryan Donato has added 14 goals and 13 assists. Donato has also had issues in the faceoff circle, winning 119 draws and losing 147. Nick Foligno has tallied 11 goals and nine assists. However, his skills in the faceoff circle separate him from most, as he has won 192 draws and lost 183.

The defense and goaltending have not been great for the Hawks. Thus, finding it against the Lightning will be critical. If the Hawks go with Petr Mrazek, he will come in with a record of 9-16-2 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. Arvid Sonderblom is the other option, and he is 6-11-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if Bedard can spring loose and make some plays with the puck. Then, the Hawks must defend the crease and prevent Kucherov and friends from getting easy shots.

Final Lightning-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Lightning are 24-22 against the spread, while the Blackhawks are 24-23 against the spread. Moreover, the Bolts are 12-12 against the spread on the road, while the Hawks are 13-10 against the spread at home. The Lightning are 20-22-4 against the over/under, while the Blackhawks are 21-21-5 against the over/under.

The Lightning are not nearly the team they once were. Regardless, they are 9-1 against the spread over the last 10 games against the Hawks, and it looks like they have the offense to do it again. I can see the Bolts finding a way to cover again.

Final Lightning-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+114)