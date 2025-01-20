ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Lightning come into Monday night at 25-16-3, placing them in third place in the Atlantic Divison. Before Monday night, they have won five of the last seven as well. On Monday, the Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road. Toronto is currently in first place in the division.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens come into the game at 23-19-4 on the year, placing them fifth in the Atlantic Division. As they sit just one point out of a playoff spot, the Canadiens may be making moves come trade deadline time. In their last game, they faced the New York Rangers. The Rangers struck first but Brendan Gallagher tied it. Still, it would be 2-1 for the Rangers at the end of one. In the second period, both teams scored twice, but in the third period, Juraj Slafkovsky scored to tie the game for the Canadiens. That would lead to overtime, where Patrick Laine scored to win the game for Montreal.

Here are the Lightning-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Canadiens Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -154

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Lightning vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brayden Point leads the team in goals this year, playing from the top line for the Lightning. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 22 assists, sitting tied for second on the team in points. Point also has 12 goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by the team's leading points and assist man. Nikita Kucherov comes into the game with 21 goals and 47 assists, good for 68 points. Kucherov also has two goals and 25 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel, who is fourth on the team in points. He comes in with 23 goals and 23 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel leads the second line for the Lightning. He is tied for second on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 29 assists. He is joined on the line by Anthony Cirelli who is sixth on the team in points. Cirelli has 18 goals and 19 assists this year. Finally, Victor Hedman comes in with seven goals and 29 assists from the blue line.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy expected to be in goal Monday night, it would be Jonas Johansson in goal for the Lightning. Johansson is 5-3-1 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In his last start, he stopped 31 of 33 shots in a winning effort. It was the third time in five games he gave up two or fewer goals and had a save percentage of over .935.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens in points this year, playing on the top line. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 47 total points. He has two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield leads the team in goals this year while joining Suzuki on the top line. Caufield comes in with 24 goals and 20 assists this year. He has seven goals and four assists on the power play. Juraj Slafkovsky rounds out the line, as he is fourth on the team in points with six goals and 19 assists.

The Canadiens' blue line has also been productive this year. Lane Huston is third on the team in points and leads the team in assists He comes in with three goals and 35 assists on the year. He has 15 assists on the power play this year. Further, Mike Matheson comes in with three goals and 19 assists, with a goal and seven assists on the power play.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this one. He is 16-16-3 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games.

The Lightning come in as the favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A big reason is their scoring. They are first in the NHL with 3.66 goals per game this year while also sitting fourth on the power play. Further, the defense has been solid, sitting tenth in the NHL in goals-against per game. Meanwhile, Montreal is 12th in the NHL in goals per game, with 3.04, but the defense is struggling. They are 26th in goals against per game. With a bad defense for Montreal, and Tampa Bay coming in off back-to-backs expect plenty of bad defense overall, and plenty of goals.

Final Lightning-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-134)