Brandon Nimmo had a night to remember Wednesday as he made arguably the best catch of the 2022 MLB season, so far.

The Mets rode the brilliant pitching of Jacob deGrom to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of this three-leg series, but the result could have gone the opposite way if it were not for Brandon Nimmo’s lead-preserving catch during the top of the seventh inning. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit what looked like a home run off of deGrom but Brandon Nimmo was not going to let that ball out of the park. No chance.

What an absolutely unbelievable catch by Brandon Nimmo to rob Justin Turner of a homer and preserve a one-run lead. The catch of the year, easily, and the catch of Nimmo's career. pic.twitter.com/63eiS7Axfl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 1, 2022

Nimmo is understandably on a high because of that catch even after the game, and he’s now trying not to think about it so he could get enough rest before the series finale Thursday.

Via Mets beat reporter Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports:

“I have to start calming down because I have to sleep at some point tonight and get ready for a 4 o’clock game tomorrow … otherwise I won’t fall asleep until 6 a.m. Can’t be having that. You have to be like a goldfish. You have to forget about it and move on.”

The Mets have been getting satisfying defensive work in the outfield from Nimmo, who entered the Dodgers game with a 0.6 UZR — second on the team and the best among outfielders.

Brandon Nimmo also had a big impact with his bat, as he finished 2-for-4 and scored a run after off a Starling Marte home run.

On the season, Nimmo is batting .266/.355/.416 with 12 home runs ad 44 RBI.