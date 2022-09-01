In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and have the momentum on their side heading to Thursday’s finale of this short but high-profile three-game series.

Although Mookie Betts was able to rip a solo home run off of deGrom in the sixth inning, that did not seem to change his view of the Mets’ ace. Speaking to reporters after the game, Mookie Betts came so close to calling deGrom the GOAT.

Via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic:

“He’s pretty much the best. Maybe the best to ever pitch.” Most difficult part of facing him? The fastball? The slider? Betts: “All of it. I mean, all of it.”

Indeed, Mookie Betts was right about deGrom being a tough pitcher to face, and that’s a massive understatement. Against the Dodgers, deGrom pitched for seven full innings and allowed just an earned run on three hits while issuing just a single free pass and punching out nine Los Angeles batters.

DeGrom did all that in only 93 pitches, though, he also got some tremendous help from the Mets’ defense, especially from outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who took away what would have been a game-tying home run for Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner with an insane catch in the seventh frame. Mookie Betts finished the game 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

What an absolutely unbelievable catch by Brandon Nimmo to rob Justin Turner of a homer and preserve a one-run lead. The catch of the year, easily, and the catch of Nimmo's career. pic.twitter.com/63eiS7Axfl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 1, 2022

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will look to have more success at the plate Thursday when they face Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt while they counter with Clayton Kershaw.