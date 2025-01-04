DeSean Jackson is the head coach of Delaware State University in a move that shocked the college football world. News of Jackson's candidacy as head coach of Delaware State broke on December 26 via Jeff Lightsy Jr. of Victory Formation Media and he was officially named the coach on December 27th.

Skip Bayless on his eponymous podcast discussed Jackson becoming the head coach of the Dover, Delaware based HBCU initially expressing skepticism but getting reassurance that the former Eagles wideout is ready for the position.

“My man Lil Wayne knows DeSean much better than I do, I know him a little, and Wayne texted me back that he wasn't really surprised by this hire because to him, DeSean has always been into the strategic side of football,” Bayless said. “DeSean has a quote-unquote ‘A list'. Interesting but knowledgeable take on the game. Translation: thinks outside the box with high football IQ. That DeSean has always been, and I quote Wayne, ‘Super inquisitive and that he'll surround himself with coaches who either have been head coaches or coordinators or have high coaching experience.'”

Lil Wayne is one of the many endorsers of Jackson as a head coach. Per a statement from Delaware State, Jackson also received high praise from Super Bowl Champion head coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay.

“DeSean is like a son to me – a fierce competitor on the field, without rival, and a quality leader off of it,” said Reid. “I could not be more supportive of his desire to coach Division I football and would stake my career on his success at Delaware State University. We are bound at the hip and are forever family. I cannot wait to see where he takes the University and where the University takes him. This is a win-win for everyone, particularly the young men that get to learn from him and the incredible staff he will assemble – many football aficionados who have been with him since the very beginning.”

McVay said, “I could talk about this guy all day, but the short of it is that you get a high-character leader of men, a student of the game, and an authentic passion that will inspire new supporters to Delaware State University football.”

Lil Wayne also indicated to Skip Bayless that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders alongside Reid helped Jackson secure the job.

“ But for me, the clincher was that Wayne was told that two men had gotten in touch with the powers that be at Delaware State and had closed this deal by vouching for DeSean. Those two men, Andy Reid and Deion Sanders.”

Jackson is entering the next chapter of his football career with high praise and the football world looks to see what he does with a Delaware Sate team that has had it's struggles in recent years.